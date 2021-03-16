The games to be added to Game Pass were clear!

By increasing the game prices, players have been hard to buy games. Xbox’s Game Pass Service saves us at this point. As a member of the service, we can access a library of more than 100 games with a monthly renewed subscription. One of the most important points on the system was the width and quality of the game library. Today we have informed new games for Xbox Game Pass with the published list.

Xbox Game Pass New Games List

Game Pass system has no changing playlists as PlayStation Plus. There is a certain game library and sometimes adding and removal of this library. Today, the list of changes to be made in the library was published. The platform is available for both PC and Xbox consoles. Due to the platform compatibility, the games that come to the PC with the games are always the same as the same may not be the same as you can say that the game list is pleasing.

List of Game Pass New Games with Dates:

March 16:

Undertale (Console, PC)

March 18:

Empire of Sin (Console, PC)

Nier: Automata (PC)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console – EA PLAY)

Torchlight III (PC)

March 25:

Genesis Noir (Console, PC)

Octopath Traveler (Console, PC)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC)

Supraland (PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Console, PC)

March 30:

Narita Boy (Console, PC)

1 April:

Outriders (console)

Games to be removed at the end of March:

Hyperdot (Console, PC)

Journey to The Savage Planet (console)

Machinarium (PC)

What is Xbox Game Pass?

Since there is an XBOX service, it can only be fascinated by the Console by the players. But a complete integration was provided between Windows 10 and Xbox. Microsoft strives to bring Xbox games for PC. Some games can be available for both PC and Console.

How did you guys find the list of Xbox Game Pass New Games?