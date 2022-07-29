The gameplay of NBA 2K 23 shows that it can be the most realistic sports game

The brand new NBA 2K23 game trailer shows extremely realistic basketball simulator graphics and animations. This year’s multi-year sports series will feature respected athletes such as Devin Booker, Michael Jordan, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on various covers. Earlier this month, athletes from the cover of NBA 2K23 were introduced, and the updated gameplay has just been introduced in the new trailer for “First Look”.

Although the gameplay was revealed only recently, five separate releases of NBA 2k23 were already detailed earlier this month. The standard edition and the special digital deluxe edition of the game will feature Devin Booker, a 25-year-old participant in the NBA All-Star Game who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, in the NBA 2K23 editions dedicated to the championship and Michael Jordan, Jordan will be depicted on the cover in honor of his iconic number on the T-shirt. Finally, WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will decorate the alternative cover of the standard edition of the game. While Michael Jordan’s reveal as the cover athlete of NBA 2K23 was exciting, the recent gameplay demo has become even more impressive.

The first look at the NBA 2K23 gameplay, published on YouTube by 2K, demonstrates the truly impressive graphics and animation of the basketball simulator. The trailer dedicated to the NBA and WNBA stars demonstrates incredibly realistic models and movements during intense competitive gameplay. Each athlete is drawn with the smallest details, starting from the hairstyle and ending with sneakers. NBA 2K23 animations allow basketball legends to drive the ball, pass, score and celebrate just like in real life. Even though a few specific details are provided, this initial look at the gameplay of NBA 2K23 looks like it’s the most realistic sports game.

Although the first NBA 2K22 game trailer was quite impressive, NBA 2K23 seems to be better than its predecessor in several ways. Physical interactions look even more intense in the upcoming game, when players perform powerful dunks and risky punches past their rivals. The defense looks just as tense: players hit the ball right in the air before it has time to reach the net. Each individual player looks even more detailed than in NBA 2K22, and Devin Booker’s purple Kobe “Be Legendary” sneakers have become a particularly memorable demonstration of the realistic graphics of the game.

NBA 2K23 promises to be the most realistic sports game on the market. With photorealistic graphics and realistic animations, every basketball legend comes to life in breathtaking detail both on and off the court. Although innovations in the gameplay have not yet been described in detail, judging by the appearance, NBA 2K23 will be a huge leap compared to its predecessors and a serious blow to the franchise.