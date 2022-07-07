The gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be close to the 2019 game

The Call of Duty franchise has undergone many iterations over the past two decades since its first debut. While the general formula for each game has largely remained the same, with similar shooting mechanics, campaign pace, and multiplayer modes present throughout the franchise, each part of Call of Duty brings its own unique style. For the most part, each Call of Duty sub-series, such as the Modern Warfare or Black Ops series, remains virtually unchanged from part to part. However, from time to time a Call of Duty entry appears and shakes up the situation, which happened in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

By 2019, the Call of Duty franchise had lost its luster, and the last few games had blended into one. The introduction of exosuits in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare changed the series for the worse, as a result of which this distinct Call of Duty feeling was absent in subsequent games. Returning as the savior of the franchise, Infinity Ward released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, returning the gameplay of the series to its core elements and as a result breathing life into the franchise. It may not be perfect, but the gameplay of Modern Warfare is currently one of the best in the series, and the upcoming sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should definitely be close to it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has the best gameplay in the franchise

When fans think of their favorite Call of Duty games, they tend to recall the original Modern Warfare series, the first few Black Ops games, or even the entire history of Call of Duty 2. It would be hard to find a Call of Duty fan whose favorite game is Advanced, Infinite Warfare or Call of Duty: Ghosts. Although these games featured some interesting game mechanics, they were not suitable for the Call of Duty brand, and the instinctive dislike of fans for them was quite natural.

Infinity Ward understood this perfectly and made the ingenious decision to remove Call of Duty in order to rework and redefine what made the series so iconic and beloved in the first place. The exosuits have been completely removed, as have all the specialists and abilities of the characters. Instead, Infinity Ward let the shooting speak for itself, and the moment fans took the game into their own hands, they felt it was the right thing to do. That unmistakable Call of Duty feeling is back and better than ever.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we managed to find the perfect balance between the old and the new. While the gameplay has been stripped down in most aspects, bringing the franchise back to form, Infinity Ward has added just enough for the series to evolve and match modern first-person shooters. Along with unsurpassed visual and sound design, Modern Warfare also adds lean mechanics that only slightly changes the dynamics of shootouts. This single mechanic is a perfect reflection of the whole philosophy of the game; It adds something completely new to the Call of Duty franchise, but not so explicitly as to change the core experience or make fans feel uncomfortable.

When it came to the main feature of the series, its multiplayer game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a perfect combination of standard, hardcore and group modes, and its new maps were perfect for a quick upgraded Call of Duty shootout. The time before the murder seemed right, and the speed of movement was increased just enough to make the game seem smoother than ever, but at the same time remained as weighty as a Modern Warfare game should be. The class creation system was also better than ever, with an optimized user interface making weapon customization incredibly easy, and the constant unlocking of attachments led to one of the most useful progression systems in the entire franchise – once again listening to the golden era of the Call. debt.

On the campaign front, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was pretty solid. With modern cutscenes and stellar voice acting, the story of Modern Warfare is one of the most exciting narratives in the franchise, and with a handful of returning fan-favorite characters, Modern Warfare acts as the perfect reboot. The pace of the campaign was also pretty good, with a decent mix of slow missions perfectly complemented by a fair amount of bombastic action sequences.

Since its release in 2019, two more Call of Duty games have been released, but none of them has been able to convey the same feeling of Modern Warfare. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War tried to add its own mechanics to the franchise, but it only got bogged down in the experience. Shooting in the “Cold War” also seemed strangely weightless compared to the “Modern War”, which made it seem a little outdated. As the most recent release, Call of Duty: Vanguard wasn’t much better liked by critics or fans, with generally better-received gameplay that still wasn’t as strong or intense as the Modern Warfare offering a few years ago.