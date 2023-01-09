Nyxi is releasing a brand new Gamecube-style controller, but it comes with a unique twist of Hall-effect sticks to combat Joycon drift.

Over the past couple of years, the Nyxi controller manufacturer has made a splash. Their controllers, mainly developed for the Nintendo Switch, are a more traditional controller for portable devices. They also deftly slide right into the place where joycons usually go.

The newest controller in their growing lineup is based on the Gamecube, Nintendo’s cult favorite. While the console didn’t do much for Nintendo during its existence, the controller certainly did. Even today we see people demanding it, and Nixie is not going to give up.

It’s called Nyxi Wizard, and while it’s not a direct Gamecube controller, Nyxi has taken its design seriously. It has this giant A button as well as a smaller B button. Y and X sit outside in their respective bean shapes.

Nyxi has also developed a Wizard wireless joystick to be installed on either side of the Nintendo Switch. This should help provide better ergonomics for those who don’t like traditional joycons for a long time.

The only major changes to the layout are the significantly larger C-Stick, as well as two buttons on the back that can be reassigned. This is similar to what 8Bitdo did with Ultimate Controller.

Each stick can be removed and replaced, as well as using the Hall Effect, a technology that is now being implemented into these custom—made controllers to help defeat the terrible joystick drift.

What are Hall effect wands?

Both joysticks use the Hall effect method to prevent Joycon drift. The use of voltage and magnets means that the sticks are not only more accurate, but also prevent them from touching the edges or electrical connections. In cases where Nintendo and other third-party controllers have failed in their design, Nyxi is determined to eradicate any possibility of drift by cursing their controllers.

Technical characteristics of the Nixie Master

Material: ABS Weight: 248g

Dimensions: 162X105X68.5 mm

Battery: 500mAh/8.5hours of playback

Receiving distance: 10m

Charging time: 2.5 hours

Connectivity options: Wireless (Bluetooth) and wired (USB-C)

Compatibility: Switch/OLED switch

Nyxi Wizard will cost you $69 and is currently only available in their store.

Although it says it’s only compatible with the switch, if you want to use it on a PC, you’ll be fine. Over the past couple of years, Windows and Steam have gotten pretty good at detecting Nintendo controllers.