The game denies that he is dating 13-year-old Krista Allen, who turned 30, after a viral kiss with TikTok

Not what it looks like. The game and Krista Allen made a splash when they kissed in a TikTok video, but apparently it wasn’t a confirmation of a date.

“Krista and I have mutual friends— she attended my party on July 4th and I jumped on her TikTok,” the 42—year-old rapper told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, July 6th. “She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating.”

The Grammy nominee appeared in a cameo role in a video shared by the star of 13 Going on 30, 30, on Monday, July 4. The TikTok clip begins with Allen sadly telling subscribers, “How are you guys? I absolutely can’t take it anymore.” In her caption , she added: “When you just broke up, BUT.”

The second part of the video, titled “You Just Broke Up 😏,” shows the Revenge alum cuddling with the “How We Do Artist,” who kisses her on the lips before playfully sticking out her tongue.

Although The Game (real name: Jason Taylor) said that he is not dating Allen, he confirmed that he is dating someone else, although he did not specify who it is.

The “Ghosts of Girlfriends of the Past” actress, for her part, wrote in the comments to her post that the “full context” of the video is such that the duo is not a subject. “I’m a single woman doing the business of a single woman,” she added.

However, Allen’s clarification did not prevent her fans from talking about a possible couple. “THIRTY FLIRTY & THRIVING WHUTT,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments. Another commenter referred to 13 Going on 30, adding: “Jenna Rink and THE GAME. I missed the LOL chapter.”

One romantic comedy fan asked where Mark Ruffalo’s character, Matty, was, to which Allen replied, “He fell.” The California native played a younger version of the heroine Jennifer Garner in the 2004 film, which ended with the wedding of Jenna and Matty.

Five years later, Allen reappeared as 50-year-old Garner at a younger age in the movie “Ghosts of Ex-Girlfriends,” which also starred Matthew McConaughey, Michael Douglas and Emma Stone. The graduate of the “Grand Hotel” and the actress of “Juno” have been maintaining friendship since then, from time to time praising each other on social networks.

When Allen turned 30 last year, Garner posted a story on Instagram about this milestone, writing: “Look who’s 30! OG Jenna Rink! Happy birthday, @christaallen!”

The Baby Daddy graduate, who was a teenager when she starred in the movie “13 at 30,” said she still remembers how friendly her partner was on the set of her favorite movie.

“I remember being stunned when I was filming how kind she is,” Allen told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. — She’s an incredible movie star, but she’s also just a very kind person. And people often ask questions about what movie stars really are. And I often find that they are as amazing as you think. And Jennifer is definitely one of them.”