The game Demon Slayer adds a new version of Nezuko to the list

Demon Slayer: Chronicles of Hinokami — developers of the CyberConnect2 series, developers of the series.Hack and ride out in the famous Naruto anime fighting game series. The game “Demon Slayer” follows the story of the popular anime and manga up to the events of the movie “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” with the participation of the Fiery Hashir, Kyojuro Rengoku. Along with the story mode, players can fight each other in local and online battles. The base game list includes 24 characters, and CyberConnect2 plans to release more characters from downloadable content for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. In fact, Tengen Uzui is already available as the first character from the downloadable content for Character Skipping.

The last character in the game added to Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, Kamado Nezuko is (an Advanced form of Demon), a mature and demonic version of the fan-favorite character. Nezuko’s advanced demon form comes with unique quotes and profile pictures in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. During her battle with Ducky in Demon Slayer, Nezuko’s demonic traits intensified, turning her into a powerful demon. Nezuko’s behavior changes during the transformation, but her desire to protect her brother Tanjiro remains unhindered.

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) is now available through the character pass “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles”. Players can also purchase a character SUPPLEMENT separately with a set of Nezuko Kamado characters (an Advanced form of a Demon). Along with the appearance of Nezuko, the 1.50 update “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” is now available to all players. Update 1.50 introduces a group match feature where up to eight players can join one online room. While two players compete in a private match, the other six players can watch it.

CyberConnect2 anime fighting games are known for containing different versions of existing characters, although some players may believe that the developer should focus on completely unique characters. However, Nezuko’s Advanced Demon form may prove to be a worthy addition to the list with her new set of movements and appearance.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is already available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.