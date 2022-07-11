The game-changing No Way Home Theory Reveals the Secret Role of the Scarlet Witch

The theory of “Spider-Man: There is no way home” suggests that the Scarlet Witch was behind sending the villains of the Sinister Six to Earth-616. In “There’s No Way Home,” Dr. Strange’s memory-erasing spell, which was supposed to make everyone forget that Spider—Man is Peter Parker, is interrupted by Peter so many times that the spell gets out of control. The film suggests that this is what caused Strange to accidentally transfer the villains from other non-MCU Spider-Man films to the main universe.

However, the logic of this premise is not entirely logical, especially with everything viewers learn about the multiverse in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. So, besides the fact that Doctor Strange’s spell went wrong, which brought Spider-Man villains in particular to the MCU, what other good explanation is there for why they suddenly appeared on Earth-616?

One Reddit theory describes the possibility that the Scarlet Witch sent villains to hunt down America Chavez as part of her plan from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is possible because, according to the MCU timeline, Wanda Maximoff was already a Scarlet Witch during the events of Spider-Man: There is No Way Home. Through her exploration of the Darkhold at the end of WandaVision, she experienced various spells and ways to either bring her children back or find a universe in which she could be with them. It makes sense that at this stage of testing, she will practice with less powerful creatures, such as the villains in “No Way Home”. This theory claims that this may have been the Scarlet Witch’s first foray into using figures from another dimension to try to take over America Chavez. However, in this case, the Scarlet Witch could not control them, since Doctor Strange contained them in his special memory spell, leaving them free will. And what will the villains of the Sinister Six do with free will? Go on the hunt for Spider-Man, of course.

Why the Scarlet Witch No Way Home Theory Makes Sense

It is also important to take into account the fact that America Chavez was originally supposed to be in the movie “There is no Way home” as a student of Doctor Strange. Although the shifting release dates led to her role being cut from the script, it’s interesting to think about how much easier it would have been for her appearance in this movie for the Scarlet Witch to potentially send the villains of the Sinister Six after her.

The theory also claims that the intervention of the Scarlet Witch is a more serious reason for their appearance than just the wrong spell of Doctor Strange. Why did the consequences of a broken spell bring the villains of a certain character into the same universe? It is never fully explained why they come to Earth-616. Given that Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first exploration of the MCU multiverse in a movie, there is no precedent for how Doctor Strange’s spell would affect things. So it goes without saying that Wanda may have been behind all of this. The initial premise seems too convenient for the plot, whereas the Scarlet Witch theory offers a more direct explanation of why these particular creatures came to Earth-616.