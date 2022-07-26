The game “Black Panther” based on “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order” is the right move

In the past week or so, the Marvel brand has been the most gratuitous. New films for the MCU multiverse were shown, new trailers for films such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and important confirmations such as the series “Daredevil: Born Again”, in which Charlie Cox participates. However, in the games department, perhaps the biggest “discovery” is the new game “Black Panther”.

Now “reveal” is a strong word, because EA has said absolutely nothing about this Black Panther game. The only reliable information about this comes from a well-known insider Jeff Grubb, who has been right in numerous projects in the past, including the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. It should still be taken with a grain of salt, but it sounds really promising.

Information is limited because the new Black Panther game is apparently at an early stage of development. How early is still unknown, but it will probably happen in years. It’s called Project Rainier and is being created by a new EA studio headed by former Monolith vice president Kevin Stevens. As for the plot and gameplay, all that has been said is that this is an open-world single-player game in which players become the next Black Panther. It’s unclear whether this means that the players are taking on the role of T’Challa, who replaced T’Chaka, or it’s something completely different. However, this is good news.

EA’s Black Panther game is single-player, like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

For many, EA is easy to associate with multiplayer games, since the company has paid a lot of attention to them over the past few years. However, not everything can be as successful as Apex Legends, and many gamers will always prefer a single-player game. That’s why EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was so successful, and that success has left a huge mark on EA, a company that since then seems to be more into single—player games.

The continuation of the Star Wars Jedi franchise, the emphasis on single—player games in BioWare, reportedly the single-player game Apex Legends, and now this game Black Panther – all this indicates the resumption of EA’s promotion in the single-player space. It’s hard to say exactly which lessons could be used in each game, but the emphasis on single player is enough. Black Panther, it would seem, is different from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, since it is a full-fledged open-world game, but it must develop its own identity.

It will be interesting to see what happens from this game in the coming years when EA is ready to show more. Let’s hope that the success of this game, like many others, will allow EA to keep up with single-player games.

