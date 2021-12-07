The Game Awards Will Reveal 4 Xbox Game Pass PC Games Available At Launch

The Game Awards: The gala will feature four firsts in computer titles that will be released from its premiere on Xbox Game Pass. They will be revealed at the TGA gala. Xbox will unveil four video games at The Game Awards 2021 that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC from their launch day. The official Twitter account of Microsoft’s subscription service on its computer side has made the information official through an original announcement, as is usual in the networks of the North American firm.

Apart from the already announced titles that will be available from day one (Day One) on Xbox Game Pass for PC, such as Starfield, A Plague Tale: Requiem, STALKER 2, Scord or Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, at least four releases await us more simultaneously in service coming soon. The identity of these titles will be revealed during the awards gala presented by Geoff Keighley.

Thank you, Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

The Game Awards 2021 will have at least ten world premieres

The Game Awards 2021 will take place from 02:00 (CET) this Friday, December 10; which translates as Thursday through Friday night. At the moment we know that the broadcast has confirmed between 40 and 50 games, of which at least 10 announcements will be world firsts; moreover, one of those ads has been in the works for two and a half years. From MeriStation we will also offer the gala live with comments in Spanish. From the web we will have all the news minute by minute.

It is unknown at this point what four titles may be. There is only one certainty: those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or its Ultimate modality (which includes PC, console and mobile devices) will be able to access all those titles from the launch day at no additional cost to the subscription. You can know all the confirmed games that come to the service throughout this month of December here; including Halo Infinite and Stardew Valley.