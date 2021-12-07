The Game Awards: What Are The Games Nominated for GOTY? Knowing The Candidates

The Game Awards: We review the six candidate titles for Game of the Year (Game of the Year) in 2021 and what makes each of those titles such a special video game. The Game Awards is just a few days away from celebrating its 2021 edition; a return to the face-to-face model at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the place where they traditionally have big dates in the world of video games and entertainment. We are talking about the most media and recognized awards gala in the sector that concerns us, although they are not official. The aim is to celebrate excellence in this cultural milieu and, in the meantime, to publicize great advertisements.

Tens of millions of people will follow the TGA 2021 live from 01:00 (CET) on December 10; in the early morning from Thursday to Friday. The highest award, Game of the Year (GOTY) will be decided among the following six titles: ResidentEvil 8 Village, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Deathloop.

Next, we will talk in depth about each one of them, what makes them so special video games and why they deserve to be remembered as essential works for any lover of electronic entertainment. It should be said, before starting, that the list of nominees (in all categories) is drawn up through the votes of more than a hundred specialized media from around the world plus a select group of influencers. The winners will be decided between the vote of that jury of media and prominent personalities, who represent 90% of the calculation, and the public, with the remaining 10%. The winners will be decided from that sum. Geoff Keighley, promoter of the event, does not participate or vote in The Game Awards.