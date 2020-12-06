The Game Awards confirm the presence Reggie Fils-Aime

In addition to the former President of Nintendo of America, the organization also confirms journalist Stephen Smith and prolific actor Troy Baker.

During many editions, the former President of Nintendo of America was a regular guest at The Game Awards ceremony, and not occupying that position in the North American division of Nintendo was not going to prevent him from attending this 2020. Thus, The popular Reggie Fils-Aime has confirmed his presence at this gala to be held on the 10th and has already confirmed other famous personalities such as Tom Holland, Brie Larson or Gal Gadot.

“Nothing can keep me away! Which category of The Game Awards should I present?” Reggie said on Twitter. “Tell me your ideas and who should win. See you on Thursday to see what happens.” Reggie has starred in numerous memorable moments at The Game Awards gala, including an appearance alongside Shawn Layden and Phil Spencer, heads of Sony and Xbox at the time.

But he is far from the only one, and Reggie has been joined by two other new celebrities to the ceremony. One of them is Stephen Smith, a popular sports journalist known above all to NBA fans, while one that concerns us something more like Troy Baker will also be present. Baker is a very prolific voice actor in the video game industry who has played characters such as Joel -The Last of Us-, Sam Drake -Uncharted 4-, Delsin Rowe -inFamous: Second Son- or Booker Dewitt -Bioshock Infinite-, among many others.

Who will be the winner?

Among all the nominees, The Last of Us Part 2 stands out, which has no less than 10 nominations, among which is the Game of the Year. Along with him, other great titles will compete for this award such as Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades and DOOM Eternal, with important absences among which Half Life: Alyx stands out.



