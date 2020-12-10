The Game Awards all Game of the Year winners

We go through all the games that were once considered GOTY. Since 2014 we know them under this name; they used to be Spike’s.

The Game Awards 2020 has everything ready to be held this Thursday night, already entered on Friday, December 11 in Spain. The most media awards gala in the video game sector is here and it does so with changes compared to other editions; The first is that it will not be in person but online. London, Los Angeles and Tokyo connected in different venues, but the same objective: to announce the winners of the more than twenty categories, including Game of the Year (GOTY) or Game of the Year. But what were the GOTY of previous editions?

A little history about The Game Awards

The first thing to make clear is that The Game Awards, as such, has existed since 2014. Previously, from 2003 until the edition that took place in 2013, they were the Spike VGA (which became the Spike VGX ), but the format did not finish starting, it did not have the support and repercussion that year and, after a fall in both audience and economic return, Spike TV withdrew from the struggle to take over this equivalent of the Oscars of the video game.

This is where the name of Geoff Keighley comes into play, a journalist with television experience and whose participation in the Spike VGA led him to lead the evolution of the format himself, which would not only change its name but also be equipped with a packaging of another category, added to the fight for exclusives, brands and luxury guests. Make it a show that no video game fan should miss.

Whether it has succeeded or not is subjective, as well as whether we agree on which video game wins the award in each category. What is clear is that The Game Awards has gained weight over the years, there are tens of millions of people following the gala in each edition and, to make matters worse, the number of world premieres or world exclusives grows exponentially. Names like The Witcher 3, Uncharted 4, Mario Maker, Bloodborne, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, SoulCalibur VI, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Devil May Cry 5, The Outer Worlds and countless others have been featured there. or they have offered news of great importance for their studies. Without going any further, last year Xbox Series X was revealed in style. What awaits us this year? We will know in a few hours.

All winners of The Game Awards (2003-2019)

The nominees for Best Game of the Year 2020 are as follows: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal. In previous editions, these were the winners:

Spike VGA / Spike VGX

2003 – Madden NFL 2004

2004 – GTA San Andreas

2005 – Resident Evil 5

2006 – TES IV: Oblivion

2007 – Bioshock

2008 – Grand Theft Auto IV

2009 – Uncharted 2

2010 – Red Dead Redemption

2011 – TES V: Skyrim

2012 – The Walking Dead

2013 – Grand Theft Auto V

The Game Awards

2014 – Dragon Age: Inquisition

2015 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

2016 – Overwatch

2017 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2018 – God of War

2019 – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice



