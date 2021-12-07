The Game Awards 2021: Sonic Signs Up For The Party And Will Be Part Of The Event

The Game Awards 2021: The official account of the hedgehog jokes with Geoff Keighley and places us at dawn from December 9 to 10, at which time we will experience a new edition of the TGA. The Game Wards 2021 will not only serve for us to meet the winner of the award for the best game of the year, but also to welcome a good handful of companies in the industry that will surely leave us announcements of all kinds. As is customary during the days leading up to the event, some are already heating up the atmosphere and their movements on social networks cause all the alarms among users to go off. And one of them is Sonic, who has joked with Geoff Keighley himself about his presence at the ceremony.

Through Twitter, the official account of the popular hedgehog has mentioned Keighley to ask if he has an invitation to spare for the fair. The presenter, for his part, has joked by reminding him that he had not followed him yet. After a couple of humorous comments, it was finally Sonic’s account that confirmed that he had received the invitation he was looking for.

Hey @geoffkeighley do you have any extra invites to TGA? — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 6, 2021

The Game Awards 2021: when and what time is it?

The event will take place during the early hours of Thursday, December 9 to Friday, December 10. Below we offer you the schedule for Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Spain (peninsular time): December 10 at 01:00.

Spain (Canary Islands): December 10 at 00:00.

United States (Los Angeles): December 9 at 3:00 p.m.

United States (New York): December 9 at 6:00 p.m.

México (Mexico City): December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Honduras: December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Guatemala: December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Chile: December 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: December 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: December 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: December 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: December 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: December 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: December 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: December 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: December 9 at 6:00 p.m.