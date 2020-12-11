The Game Awards 2020 winners have been announced!

Game Awards 2020 winners were announced after the live event on YouTube and Twitch. Due to pandemic conditions, the award ceremony took place simultaneously in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo studios. As in every year, this year, apart from the awards, images and first glimpses about the new games that will be on sale in 2021 also appeared at this ceremony.
Here are the Game Awards 2020 winners
Among the Game Award 2020 winners, which have become the most important in the game world, the prominent productions of the year attracted attention. The star of the night was Last of Us 2, the PlayStation exclusive game. The game left the ceremony by winning 7 awards.
Apart from that, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake (Best Music and Orchestra Use), Among Us (Best Mobile Game) and Hades (Best Independent Game) were the other notable winners of the night.
And as in previous years, a number of great statements were made at the ceremony. Among them, the next one is “Super Smash Bros. “Ultimate” has been added to the game “Sephiroth, who appeared in Final Fantasy VII” as a fighter. The presentation of the next “Dragon Age” game was also made at the ceremony.
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Doom Eternal – id Software
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part 2 – Naughty Dog (WINNER)
Best Storytelling
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghosts of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)
Best Art Direction
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghosts of Tsushima (WINNER)
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score / Music
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part 2
Best Sound Design
Doom Eternal
Half-Life Alyx
Ghosts of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)
Best Performance
Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfarer
Tell Me Why (WINNER)
Through Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky (WINNER)
Best Indie Game
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades (WINNER)
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Best Debut Indie Game
Carrion
Mortal Shell
Raji: An Acient Epic
Roki
Phasmophobia (WINNER)
Best Mobile Game
Among Us (WINNER)
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (WINNER)
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
Best VR / AR Game
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Access
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)
Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action Game
Doom Eternal
Hades (WINNER)
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Best Action / Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghosts of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)
Best Role Playing Game
Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (WINNER)
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late [CL-R]
Best Family Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Simulation / Strategy Game
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports / Racing Game
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (WINNER)
Best Multiplayer Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us (WINNER)
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
Timthetatman
Valkyrae (Winner)
Best E-Sports Players
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Water (Winner)
Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Best E-Sports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best E-Sports Event
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best E-Sports Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends (WINNER)
Valorant
Best E-Sports Server
Alex “Goldenboy” Mende
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Best E-Sports Team
Damwon Gaming
Dallas empire
G2 Esports (WINNER)
San Francisco Shock
Team secret