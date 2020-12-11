The Game Awards 2020 winners have been announced!

Game Awards 2020 winners were announced after the live event on YouTube and Twitch. Due to pandemic conditions, the award ceremony took place simultaneously in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo studios. As in every year, this year, apart from the awards, images and first glimpses about the new games that will be on sale in 2021 also appeared at this ceremony.

Here are the Game Awards 2020 winners

Among the Game Award 2020 winners, which have become the most important in the game world, the prominent productions of the year attracted attention. The star of the night was Last of Us 2, the PlayStation exclusive game. The game left the ceremony by winning 7 awards.

Apart from that, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake (Best Music and Orchestra Use), Among Us (Best Mobile Game) and Hades (Best Independent Game) were the other notable winners of the night.

And as in previous years, a number of great statements were made at the ceremony. Among them, the next one is “Super Smash Bros. “Ultimate” has been added to the game “Sephiroth, who appeared in Final Fantasy VII” as a fighter. The presentation of the next “Dragon Age” game was also made at the ceremony.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part 2 – Naughty Dog (WINNER)

Best Storytelling

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima (WINNER)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score / Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Sound Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life Alyx

Ghosts of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why (WINNER)

Through Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky (WINNER)

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades (WINNER)

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Debut Indie Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia (WINNER)

Best Mobile Game

Among Us (WINNER)

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (WINNER)

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR / AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Access

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades (WINNER)

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action / Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghosts of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2 (WINNER)

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (WINNER)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late [CL-R]

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports / Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (WINNER)

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us (WINNER)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae (Winner)

Best E-Sports Players

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Water (Winner)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Best E-Sports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best E-Sports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best E-Sports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends (WINNER)

Valorant

Best E-Sports Server

Alex “Goldenboy” Mende

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Best E-Sports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas empire

G2 Esports (WINNER)

San Francisco Shock

Team secret



