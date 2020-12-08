Geoff Keighley assures that The Game Awards 2020 will show “between 12 and 15” world premieres, including previously unreleased titles. Dragon Age 4 among them.

The Game Awards 2020 has its particular World Premieres prepared. According to Geoff Keighley, producer and host of the gala, “between 12 and 15” world premieres will be shown, as he has recognized in an extensive questionnaire via Reddit.

“I think there is a good sum of over twelve games that will be announced during the show for the first time,” Keighley responds to a question from a user. The announcements will be varied, “from both big Triple A games and small ones.” Has any transcended? “Nothing has been leaked from the main gala that I know of,” he says. When asked about the possibility of seeing a surprise at the height of Xbox Series X last year, the producer does not open any doors: “You will have to wait to see it!”

The Game Awards 2020: date, presenters and nominees

The ceremony for the 2020 games will begin next Friday, December 11 at 01:00 CET, and will run at 05:00 in the morning. Personalities such as Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Reggie Fils-Aime will be part of the cast of presenters, whose last name has not yet emerged. “We have one more presenter from the gala who has been a dream to have among us,” Keighley said in the same round of questions.

We already know all the nominees in their respective categories. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II will all battle for the matching award of the year. Among the confirmed announcements we can see the expected Dragon Age 4, of which we will know news. Fall Guys will be another of the titles present, who will take advantage of the attention of the night to show the first trailer of its Season 3, Winter Knockout. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will do the same with previously unreleased playable material from Season 1.



