The Game Awards 2020 schedule and how to stream online

We tell you how to follow the TGA 2020 gala of the best games of the year live and in Spanish. Schedule, nominees and possible announcements.

The 2020 Game Awards gala is just hours away. The most media award ceremony of the year is held on the night of this Thursday, already entered on Friday, December 11 in Spain, so we are going to tell you below what times you should take into account, how long the broadcast will last and what we can expect from the TGA 2020, which you can follow live on MeriStation.

How to watch The Game Awards 2020 gala online and live

The first thing we have to take into account are the hours: the broadcast begins at 00:30 AM in the morning, peninsular time in Spain, on Friday, December 11, although the gala begins at 01:00 AM with an estimated duration about three hours. Thus, as every year, the GOTY (Game of the Year) will be known around 4 in the morning, approximately, along with the rest of the most outstanding and commented awards, such as Best Direction or Best Independent Game, which each year gains more weight and that is why it is usually left for the end.

To follow the broadcast live, we propose two options: on the one hand, follow from the MeriStation YouTube channel with Salva Fernàndez and Francisco Alberto Serrano Acosta everything that the event gives of itself with comments in Spanish. On the other, live from the official Twitch channel and in English.

In terms of games, it has already been confirmed that we will see titles such as Dragon Age 4, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout with its third season, Among Us and its new map or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the first gameplay of its first season . Likewise, we will have “between 12 and 15 world premieres”; one of them It Takes Two, the new from Josef Fares.

What time is The Game Awards 2020 around the world?

Spain (peninsular time): December 11 at 01:00.

United States (Los Angeles): December 10 at 3:00 p.m.

United States (New York): December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

México (Mexico City): December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Honduras: December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Guatemala: December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Chile: December 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: December 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: December 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: December 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: December 10 at 6:00 p.m.



