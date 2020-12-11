The Game Awards 2020: list of all winners

The Last of Us Part II takes the GOTY. We know all the winners of all the awards. Animal Crossing, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, and more.

The Game Awards 2020 has left us the first completely digital edition. Los Angeles, Tokyo and London united despite being thousands of miles apart; united by the same language, video games. Almost two dozen ads and a special flavor of celebration that has left us The Last of Us Part 2 as the great winner of the night. With a total of 7 awards, the Naughty Dog title becomes the great winner of the gala.

But the TGA ceremony is not just about awards; In fact, the awards are secondary, since if this annual meeting has been characterized for five years, it is because of its ability to attract brands and agglomerate advertisements as world firsts, what we know as world premieres, and this has The Game Awards 2020 has been left over. From Perfect Dark by The Initiative to Sephiroth for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a new preview of Dragon Age, date of Returnal, The Callisto Protocol, Crimson Desert, It Takes Two or ARK 2 , which will even have an animation series.

The Game Awards 2020 has been a celebratory event where works such as Hades, Among Us, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II itself have been recognized as some of the best video games of a year, 2020, that we will not forget by many. reasons. One of them is clear, the leisure that unites us. Whether or not you agree with the winners, here are all the winners of TGA 2020 in each of the categories.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Artistic Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best achievement in accessibility

The Last of Us Part II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Soundtrack

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Impact Games

If Found… (DREAMFELL / Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer / Annapurna)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best persistent game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)



