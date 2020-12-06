The Game Awards 2020: indie film nominees

We review the nominees for Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020. These are the most prominent of the last 12 months on consoles and PC.

The Game Awards 2020 finalizes its preparations for a night of celebration. The video game world will remain for a few hours under the lights of a gala where the most outstanding titles of the last (almost) 12 months will be chosen. It will begin next Friday, December 11 at 01:00 CET, and will run until 05:00 in the morning. It will touch to get up early.

Personalities such as Reggie Fils-Aime, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, among others, will be part of the show, whose nominees we already know. During the event there will also be space for the next projects that will accompany us in the coming years, such as Dragon Age 4, about which we will know news. In any case, in this piece we will review which are the titles nominated for the best independent game of the year, in case any clueless have missed the highlights of the indie scene in 2020.

Carrion, when the monster is you

Devolver Digital is passionate about sheltering proposals that are beyond the average. Carrion is one of those different titles, which does not leave indifferent to those who take charge. For a few hours we will incarnate an alien mass that must make its way as it grows in size … and power. As if it were The Thing in a pixelated version, now it is you who must fight against humans.

The Game Awards 2020 nominees indie game of the year discover ps4 xbox one nintendo switch pc

In our analysis, we said that Carrion “is a perfect work to enjoy for an afternoon”. We emphasized the control of the beast, fluid and precise; “It’s nice to move in this indie”, we stressed. Of course, not everything was up to the task: the phases in which we control humans “break the rhythm of the game”, in addition to their scarce variety of enemies and “the repetitiveness of much of the scenario”.

You can find it on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.



