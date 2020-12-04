The Game Awards 2020 confirm Gal Gadot and Brie Larson

Geoff Keighley, master of ceremonies for the gala, will be the main presenter, but will be accompanied by these two actresses and more guests.

Atypical year, but The Game Awards 2020 is not canceled. On December 10, Geoff Keighley and his team will offer a gala full of surprises. Despite the changes forced by the coronavirus crisis, the journalist and showman has outlined a show with advertisements, live performances and the delivery of the awards. One of them will be delivered by actress Gal Gadot, known for playing Wonder Woman in the DC and Warner Bros movies; Also joining the party is Brie Larson, Captain Marvel in the cinematic universe of, forgive the redundancy, Marvel.

“We are excited to welcome Gal Gadot, the star of the next Wonder Woman movie, next Thursday,” Keighley wrote on his official Twitter account. She then posted a similar tweet about Brie Larson. As in all editions, MeriStation will participate as a member of the international media jury. In addition, everyone has the possibility to cast their vote. To do this, simply access the official website and have a Google, Facebook or Twitter account. It should be noted that the vote will take place in several phases, in which the candidates will be screened little by little. For more information we recommend you visit this news.

GOTY 2020 Nominees

The Game Awards 2020 will choose this year’s GOTY. Nominees for top recognition are The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsuhima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, and Hades. It is therefore left out, Half-Life: Alyx, a title that has received international recognition, although given its nature (it is designed exclusively for virtual reality), not all players have been able to access it.

The Naughty Dog title is one of the winners in terms of the number of nominees, although it remains to be seen whether or not it will be crowned the best video game of the year 2020.



