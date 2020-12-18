The Game Awards 2020 breaks audience records

Geoff Keighley confirms an exponential increase in the number of viewers throughout the gala, which almost doubles last year’s edition.

The Game Awards 2020 has broken its own audience record with more than 83 million total viewers throughout the gala. The broadcast, only digital with live connections in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo, has left just a few of the 45.2 million viewers of the edition held last December 2019 in the Californian city.

Geoff Keighley, promoter, organizer and presenter of the most media event of the year in terms of awards competitions, has celebrated the news through the social network Twitter: “This goes beyond our best expectations; I am very happy that we were able to produce the event this year, ”he says. The growth is estimated at 83% compared to a year ago, but the difference compared to any other edition offers a clearer perspective of the international scale that the name The Game Awards is reaching. There was a peak of 8.3 million concurrent viewers.

In just seven years, the formerly known as Video Game Awards, under the aegis of Spike TV, has become a media icon. To put in context with another artistic cultural medium, the cinema, the Oscar awards gala signed in its 2020 edition only 23.6 million viewers, 20% less than in 2019, as reported in February by the newspaper EL PAÍS .

The Game Awards 2014: 1.9 million viewers

The Game Awards 2015: 2.3 million viewers

The Game Awards 2016: 3.8 million viewers

The Game Awards 2017: 11.5 million viewers

The Game Awards 2018: 26.2 million viewers

The Game Awards 2019: 45.2 million viewers

The Game Awards 2020: 83 million viewers



