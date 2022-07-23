The future of the Wolf Cub after the film, addressed by Jeff Davis

Showrunner Jeff Davis teases the Cub’s future after the upcoming movie. In the popular MTV YA drama series, which aired for six seasons from 2011 to 2017, Tyler Posey College sophomore Scott McCall turned into a werewolf, seeking to protect his California hometown of Beacon Hills from supernatural forces. Although five years have passed since the show ended, it remains popular, and its streaming on Netflix helps it attract a new audience. Due to this continued success in 2021, it was announced that a sequel to the film “The Wolf Cub: The Movie” is in development, which is due to be released on Paramount+ later this year.

Initially, the details of the sequel film were rather unclear, although it was announced that “Wolf Cub: The Movie” would see the return of the main cast of the original show, with the exception of a few exceptions, such as Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Cody Christian. But on Thursday, during the Paramount+ Comic-Con panel in San Diego, the first teaser trailer for the movie “Wolf Cub: The Movie” was released, which told about the ominous return of Allison (Crystal Reed) from the dead. During the event, stars such as Posey and Tyler Hacklin also discussed how their characters have changed between the series and the movie. Judging by their comments, it seemed that the characters beloved by fans were waiting for a destructive fate, although this is not necessarily the case.

During a Paramount +SDCC panel attended by Screen Rant, Davis, who serves as the EP and screenwriter of the sequel to the movie “The Wolf Cub,” hinted at the future of the show beyond the film. He did not go into details. Rather, he vaguely mentioned that there had been several discussions about “making more of a Cub” in the future. Davis did not talk in detail about the prospects and moved on to specific questions about “The Wolf Cub: the Movie.”

One of the reasons why Davis’ answer to questions about the Cub’s future is so unclear is probably due to the fact that conversations about the continuation of the show may be at a very early stage. It seems that there was no concrete result from the conversations, so Davis would not want fans to worry unnecessarily. At SDCC, Davis said that he shot the sequel of the film instead of the 7th season of “The Wolf Cub” simply because he could not tell the story long enough for a full-fledged show. It is logical that some creative obstacles keep the showrunner from continuing his favorite series. But once “The Wolf Cub: The Movie” is released, the potentially unresolved arcs of its shocking finale will inspire the producer with new ideas, prompting him to return to the journeys of the original characters.

Although the prospects for a revival remain unclear, the franchise will still continue in a different way, as “The Wolf Cub: The Movie” leads to the Wolf Pack spin-off. So far, the appearance of any of the outdated characters in the new series has not been confirmed, but given the fact that a spin-off will be created in the sequel, possible coincidences cannot be ruled out. Now it seems that there is no reliable strategy to continue the original show. But since the performance of the Wolf Cub spin-off shows real interest in the franchise, it will probably start plans for a revival or reboot. However, the considerations of making more Wolf Cub in the future are a promising update for many loyalists, and regardless of whether the negotiations succeed or not, it’s still nice to see that the creators are listening to the wishes of the fans. continuing and trying to come up with ideas and stories for the same.