The future of the Daredevil movie universe will be bigger than expected on Disney+, and fans should probably be grateful to Netflix.

Returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for the first time in several years, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios released a lot of details about the future of the MCU, from outlining most of the Phase 5 plan to early information about Phase 6, trailers and new footage from projects such as “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” and others. Perhaps the biggest non-theatrical news was the official confirmation of “Daredevil: Born Again” for Disney+ subscribers, when the blind badass earned more than expected, the second streaming effort after Charlie Cox’s recent (and upcoming) cameo as Matt Murdoch.

Overall, I think “Daredevil” fans should still be grateful to Netflix for past efforts in anticipation of a new show, although I’m sure there’s a significant portion of the fan base that’s still angry about the streaming giant canceling and then losing everything. his show is Marvel. But it has to rain on every superhero project, and that’s why I think Netflix still deserves love.

Without Netflix, “Daredevil: Born Again” Probably Wouldn’t Be TV-MA

Despite the fact that “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” includes moments of horror from director Sam Raimi, and “Vandavision” uses the horrors of mental coercion, the MCU is not exactly known for its super-mature content. That’s part of what makes “Daredevil” stand out on Netflix, even if the drama “Hell’s Kitchen” still can’t get too sadistic with its violence. (However, there were such moments in two seasons of The Punisher.)

If the creative group “Daredevils”, which at first included Stephen S. DeKnight and Drew Goddard, would have preferred to leave the events less tense and more family-like, I can’t imagine that Kevin Feige and his fellow performers would suddenly insist on a new show in order to be more adult. But since the bloody footprints have already been left in the sand, fans don’t have to worry about Disney+ forcing “Daredevil” to return to its plot.

Daredevil: “Born Again” is Disney+’s Biggest Commitment to the MCU Show

To date, the longest-running original MCU Disney+ series has been its leader WandaVision and its first animated offshoot What If…?, with both seasons of the show earning nine episodes. The same can be said about the upcoming movie “The Hulk Woman: Juried Lawyer,” whose SDCC trailer confirmed the appearance of Daredevil in the new comedy, which has long been rumored. In addition, all MCU series were released in six-part seasons.

Enter “Daredevil: Rebirth,” which boasts an initial order of 18 episodes, three times the length of a season of “Loki” or “Miss Marvel.” Of course, at the moment it is not entirely clear whether this 18-episode segment will be a limited series or the episodes will be distributed in separate seasonal releases. But anyway, Disney+ already had enough confidence to order “Daredevil” in bulk, given how popular the Netflix series was with 13 episodes in each of the three seasons.

Cameos of Daredevil and Kingpin’s past and future would most Likely Not Exist

Despite any connections Daredevil has with other Marvel characters in the comics, I can’t imagine the studio would use a Man without Fear in Spider-Man.: there’s no way home,” if not for the preset fandom that followed Charlie Cox for the role. Similarly, it would be a pretty left-wing choice if Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk entered “Hawkeye” in the middle of the season, and the audience would not demand that Vincent D’Onofrio return to the villainous role.

In the same vein, I also don’t think Marvel would have lined up Charlie Cox to reprise Matt Murdoch in animated form for the upcoming Disney+ series Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman, and no one would have invited Cox and D’Onofrio. they will perform their roles in the upcoming MCU spin-off “Echo”. Even apart from Daredevil: Born Again, fans have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy the benefits of the success of the Netflix series in various projects under the auspices of Kevin Feige.

Even if Netflix didn’t succeed in everything about Daredevil, the efforts made were strong enough to reverse the cancellation of the projects, ensuring that viewers will be watching Charlie Cox’s vigilante on the small screen for years to come.

In anticipation of the release of “Daredevil: Rebirth” on our screens in 2024, be sure to follow our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 to see what will appear long before the full-fledged return of “Man without Fear” to small screens.