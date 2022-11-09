The Future of “Star Wars” in Cinema Is Becoming Increasingly Unclear After Another Announced Project Was Canceled

There are several movie franchises with the same number of fans as “Star Wars”, since entire generations grew up in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away. These fans have been treated to all kinds of content since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, although everything has been quiet on the movie front since the release of Skywalker. Sunrise” in 2019. And the future of “Star Wars” in cinema has become even more unclear after another announced project was scrapped. Alexa, play The Imperial March by John Williams.

Over the years, many Star Wars films have been announced and canceled, including the sequels “Solo”, the film by the creators of “Game of Thrones” and most recently “Rogue Squadron” by Patty Jenkins. And The Wrap reported that J.D. Dillard’s “Star Wars” movie has also reportedly been ruled out. The director himself announced the news, saying that the film “unfortunately, is no longer relevant.” He clarified by saying:

It wasn’t for lack of trying.

Unfortunately, it seems that J. D. Dillard’s film “Star Wars” has joined the ranks of other announced and then excluded projects from the beloved sci-fi property. And although Lucasfilm still has several film projects, this announcement is in line with the trend of announcing films and then abandoning them. And instead of new films appearing in cinemas, fans are left to review the “Star Wars” films in the order of their choice.

The news that J.D. Dillard was behind the camera for “Star Wars” appeared in February 2020, but there weren’t a ton of updates after that. He’s a talented director, which seemed like a great choice, especially since he had experience working with the franchise, working on the production and technical support of 2015’s The Force Awakens. For his part, he is still interested in returning to the space opera.

In the same conversation with The Wrap, J.D. Dillard was asked about what his film would be like. He wisely moved away from this question, but explained how he first got acquainted with the franchise. Namely, a computer game called TIE Fighter. As the director of Sweetheart shared:

My dad was a pilot, and we had a bunch of flight simulators. I’ve been playing this game for months. And my dad flies it with me. And I’m like, “Dude, this game is so cool.” And he’s like, “Well, you know, this game is taken from a series of movies.” And I’m like, “You’re kidding.” It was there that I watched Star Wars for the first time and realized the full scale of what it means to build a world, because I played this pseudo-16-bit game.

Will his Star Wars movie be dedicated to galactic pilots? It’s hard to say, but it certainly sounds like an intriguing concept that was also almost explored in Rogue Squadron. But Dillard was able to use this love of aviation in his new film “Devotion,” which starred Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. This drama is released in theaters on November 23. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie. Just don’t expect to see any Star Wars titles.