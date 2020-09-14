The future of mobile technology

Mobile phone manufacturers are always looking for innovations to win over consumers and ensure a prominent place for their brand, amid an increasingly competitive market and full of options.

Flexible screens, wireless charging, biometric reader, 5G internet, unlocking by iris recognition, borderless display and photographic set with several lenses are some of the technological innovations that have already conquered the world.

But what does the technology of the future hold for smartphones? In August, Samsung gave a show of what may be coming in the coming years, with the registration of a cell phone patent with transparent screen, making it possible to see through the phone, literally.

The patented design features a device with a translucent OLED screen, allowing the display of content on the display, while the user can see everything located behind the device.

And it is not just a South Korean brand that has been working on developing new features to remain competitive. Next, we’ll look at some of the technologies you can see on smartphones soon.

Color changing glass back

Chinese manufacturer Vivo wants to become the first brand to launch a cell phone whose backside can change color, according to user preferences, making the device more personalized.

The device, still without a release date, has an electrochromic glass panel similar to that used in aircraft and hotel windows, which changes its tone at the touch of a button.

Front camera under the screen

Using highly transparent materials, ZTE developed the first cell phone with a selfie camera built into the screen. The technology eliminates the need for notches, modules and other techniques, as the lens is hidden under the display, only appearing at the time of use.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is expected to hit Chinese stores soon. For now, there are no plans to launch in other countries.

Earphones built into the cell phone

How about recharging the wireless headphones on the smartphone itself, leaving aside the charging cases? That’s what you’re thinking of launching Xiaomi, whose prototypes show headphones embedded in the cell phone’s case.

The idea, based on the stylus, can also be a good alternative for those who forget the headphones. In addition, they still have the ability to function as speakers for the phone, when fitted in the respective slots, increasing the power of the sound.

Cell phone without buttons and physical inputs

With wireless charging gaining more and more prominence, eliminating the need for a port to plug in the charger, it can be a matter of time before cell phones without any physical input or output start to reach stores.

Vivo and Meizu are companies that have already presented concepts following this design, also characterized by the absence of physical buttons, replaced by capacitive sensors.

Smartphone with Li-Fi connection

Instead of radio frequencies, Li-Fi technology uses light to transmit data, resulting in a much higher speed, reaching up to 100 times faster than Wi-Fi.

Oppo wants to be the first manufacturer to have this innovation in its devices, so much so that it recently registered a cell phone patent with Li-Fi.



