The future of games: a chat with PlayHard on the subject

The world of games has evolved a lot in recent years. With the arrival of new generations of consoles and especially smartphones, the competitive gaming landscape has undergone major changes.

With the support of Oi Fibra, TecMundo talked to none other than Bruno Bittencourt, better known as PlayHard (or simply PH). For those who don’t know, he is CEO of Loud, one of the largest eSports organizations and digital influencers in Brazil, with almost 10 million subscribers and over 1 billion views on the channel’s YouTube videos.

In this chat, we had the opportunity to talk a little about the future of games and how PlayHard sees trends in the world of games.

A little about this conversation

The history of PlayHard began a long time ago with games like Clash of Clans, but today Free Fire dominates the mobile sports game scene. PH revealed the possibility of coming up with a new title that defeats the current game and how it can happen.

He also shared with us his preference for other types of platforms besides mobile and explained how the war between different streaming services has worked. Many of these options are not available here, but some are expected to arrive in Brazil soon.

Finally, PH spoke a little about the dimension of mobile games, championships, awards and how this market has grown and will grow a lot in the coming years. It is wrong to think that mobile games focus only on titles like Candy Crush, which is also a powerhouse. The chat ended with a discussion about the three paths that the future of games should follow: digital only consoles, streaming platforms and mobile games.



