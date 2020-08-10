The Future of Fall Guys: Split Screen, Crossplay

The funniest surprise of the summer will receive several free updates in the coming months and its creators have spoken about its possible contents.

We said in his analysis, “this is just the beginning.” Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the funnest game of the summer, is just getting started and has a bright future. Far from resting on their laurels and settling for the records that the game has broken in its first weeks, the creators of the game have promised on their social networks several free updates with which they will add, for the time being, new levels, more costumes and surprise functions.

You're probably all wondering… What's next for Fall Guys? Well, we're going to be releasing new levels, new costumes, and new features I would like to quote a greater being than myself: "You fool, this isn't even my final form"

– Frieza, Dragonball Z pic.twitter.com/ymiVuzudlC — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Will Fall Guys have cross play or split screen?

These “new features” have made several players dream of finally including two of the most missed features in Fall Guys. We are talking about crossover play and split screen modes. Currently there is no cross play between PS4 and PC, being impossible to play online with our friends in case we use different platforms. However, the developer has recently updated its website and it now says the following: “We have no crossplay … output. But it’s something we really want to do in the future. ” Is it therefore one of the new options? At the very least it seems to have more ballots than a local cooperative mode, about which Mediatonic said the following at the time: “We would have liked to have a split screen launch, but during development we had to remove it to get out in time. It was a huge job and we preferred not to extend ourselves too much and make sure we were up to the task in other sections. That said, you never know what can happen! ”

In any case, and while we wait for those news to be confirmed and arrive, the first season of Fall Guys has us entertained with an impossible gold trophy, that of winning five games in a row. So far it has only been unlocked by 186 people of the more than two million who have gone through this nice and fun battle royale. Between that trophy, the mythical game between Kun Aguero and El Rubius, and the game’s first plagiarism (don’t miss it, it’s called Fall Gang: Knockout), we have laughter for a while.



