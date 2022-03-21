The Future Of Babylon’s Fall Is Not In Danger, According To Square Enix

Babylon’s Fall: The game developed by Platinum Games has debuted in the market with a mostly negative response. Critics have condemned Babylon’s Fall, the new Square Enix production designed by Platinum Games, the creators of NieR Automata and Bayonetta 3. The game has also been coldly received by players, an indicator that is not only reflected in complaints, but also in the low number of concurrent players it has on Steam. However, the Japanese company has met the speculation and has guaranteed the future of the video game, which works under the game-service model.

“Is the service in danger”, they ask rhetorically on the official Twitter account. “No, we have no plans to reduce the development scale of Babylon’s Fall. The content up to Season 2 is pretty much done and we’ve started working on Season 3 and beyond.” According to the statement, they will continue to provide new content and implement improvements based on player feedback. The goal is to “keep users who are already playing” and attract new adventurers.

“We want to thank all of the Sentinels who are already enjoying the world of Babylon’s Fall as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future.

An unpromising number of concurrent players

When Babylon’s Fall was released, barely 500 users played the title concurrently. This number of players has changed little throughout these first weeks on the market, with a maximum peak of about 1,188 people. In fact, in the last 24 hours, it has barely surpassed 300 concurrent players. Taking this situation into account, it is not surprising that some question the viability of the product in the future. Marvel’s Avengers, a game published by Square Enix that has not met expectations, gathered 28,000 users at the same time at its premiere.

Babyon’s Fall is available on PS4, PS5 and PC.