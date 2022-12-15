“The future of Argentina” — Liverpool Have Targeted Enzo Fernandez “at The Same Level” As Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham’s name has been on the lips of every Liverpool fan in recent weeks, but perhaps the continuous ties with Benfica and Argentine Enzo Fernandez should cause no less excitement.

The 21-year-old midfielder actively played for his country on the way to the World Cup final in Qatar, and, according to reports in Portugal, Liverpool are now leading the race to sign him.

Earlier this week, the Portuguese publication O Jogo supported the statements of Argentina and Spain that the Reds have a kind of “preliminary agreement” on signing Fernandez, and the club reportedly “promised to comply” with any offers. from other places.

He joined Benfica just last summer from River Plate and reportedly has a 120 million euro buyout clause in his contract, these stories should be taken with a grain of salt, but the references to Fernandez go back to August when Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports said Liverpool “watched behind him” before he moved to Portugal.

It is clear that Fernandes is a player on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, but why is there so much hype around the midfielder and do they have a chance to sign him?

To find out more about Fernandez, This Is Anfield spoke to Argentine soccer expert Dan Edwards (@DanEdwardsGoal) from GOAL (@GOAL).

Tell us about Fernandez and his rise to River Plate and Benfica…

The last 18 months have been a fairy tale for Enzo, surpassing anything he could have imagined.

In June 2021, he was just finishing what had been a decent lease at Defensa y Justicia, a solid mid-table team that had just completed its biggest season yet, which brought them the South American Cup title, but at a completely different level than River. .

However, Marcelo Gallardo saw something in Enzo and brought him straight to the first team, and the rest is history.

With the possible exception of Julian Alvarez, no one was more impressive last year in Argentine football. Enzo led River’s midfield and led them to their first Primera Division crown in seven years, and then started the 2022 season even better.

It was clear that Benfica got an incredible benefit in the last transfer window, and it proved: he continued exactly where he left off, shining in Portugal and the Champions League, and there are not many young midfielders with the abilities or potential of Fernandez. enjoying it.

How high is Fernandez in Argentina?

Neck and neck with Alvarez as the future of the national team for the next 10-15 years.

Everyone saw how good he would be at Rivera, and although the sheer scale of his success at the World Cup could come as a surprise, there was always a feeling that if he was given a chance, he could have a real impact in a very good match. The national team of Argentina.

Do you think his performances at the World Cup will increase his price?

Its value must have skyrocketed. Benfica paid about 10 million euros plus allowances to sign him in July, and I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that you will have to multiply this figure at least six or seven times to get closer to signing him now. .

If injuries or other misfortunes do not interfere, as I said above, Argentina should have its own midfield general for at least the next decade.

Is he a midfielder who, in your opinion, will suit Klopp’s team?

One of the most valuable qualities of Fernandez is his versatility.

Throughout his career he has played in defence, in the centre and in attacking midfield, as well as on both flanks, and one of the hallmarks of this World Cup was his ability to change roles even during a match to suit the needs of the team, retreating or advancing. 10 yards, opening or closing the game depending on the situation.

He can be a goalkeeper with brilliant range and pass, a mobile playmaker or whatever, and I’m sure his drive and stamina in particular will be a virtue in Klopp’s press as he just doesn’t seem to get tired.

He joined Benfica only last summer, could his contract situation become a problem?

Obviously, they will do everything possible to keep Fernandez as long as possible.

I don’t think he will move in January as Benfica are still involved in the Champions League and Enzo is of course tied with any of the other contenders, but even next June, given their lucrative sales recently, it would probably have to be an outrageous offer to tempt their break up in just a year.

If the reports about the 120 million euro compensation clause are correct, is it worth the investment for Liverpool?

It’s a lot of money, I don’t argue.

If you ask if there is a better elite young midfielder that Liverpool can get for this price or a little lower, I would say no.

Fernandez deserves to be at the same level as Bellingham as the best choice for his age and position.

I don’t see Liverpool or any other club laying out the entire fee for the release right now, because it’s a huge price, but if he continues in the same spirit until the end of the season at Benfica (obviously, once rested from this grueling World Cup), his fee may start approaching this ceiling — and no team is likely to regret adding such a great player to their ranks, even for a nine-figure sum.