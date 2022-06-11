The funniest side quest Cyberpunk 2077 involves a reasonable vending machine

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with a lot of side quests that go beyond the typical formula of getting favors, but none of them is as intriguing as the one in which V meets a reasonable vending machine. Night City’s policy against birds in Cyberpunk 2077 is not the only abnormal aspect of the game’s open world, as the talking S.C.S.M. (a Machine for spontaneous Thirst Satisfaction) adds to the strangeness of the life depicted in the game. Moreover, this same machine may be something more than a technology that just spits out food and drinks to meet human needs.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077.]

In the Westbrook Night City neighborhood, right next to the H8 Mega-building, a SCSM named Brendan sits and waits for customers to buy food and drinks. Originally installed by a technical engineer from the Softsys chain of stores, the Brendan was supposed to be different from other similar devices: the task of the machine was to provide customers with a better shopping experience by using algorithms that help them easily choose a snack or drink. Such technologies are widespread in Night City, because companies such as Araska Corporation from Cyberpunk 2077 and many others strive to get as much profit as possible. However, Brendan’s advanced algorithm surpassed what Softsys thought it could do, and customers started complaining that S.C.S.M was scaring them with accurate data and a robot-like voice. Following the three-part quest line related to Brendan, Vi gets the opportunity to see everything that the car is and why it inconveniences some customers.

Although the side quests that follow Brendan’s journey don’t play a big role in the overall story, they still offer a carefree and comical break from the fast-paced challenges in the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077. SCSM’s sense of awareness promotes in-depth conversations and analysis of the current drama in the city. In the end, thanks to the algorithmic and detailed creation of dialogues by Brendan, the machine looks more like a person than advanced equipment.

Brendan Offers More than the Typical Cyberpunk 2077 Artificial Intelligence Technology

Vee has a lot of interactions with the SCSM known as Brendan, but the best part of these encounters are the funny cues that the machine spits out. During the first quest, Vee simply sets the task of moving the dumpster to the side that is in front of Brendan, because the machine can’t see the views of Night City that she apparently likes: “Could you move it a little to the side? “I will reward you with my endless gratitude… although technically I don’t have it…” After Vee gets the dumpster out of the way, this is no longer one of the Cyberpunk 2077 quests that are easy to miss. The machine is also quite philosophical, since in the second part of the quests it makes deeper statements about the nature of reality: “You shouldn’t be here, and yet you are! Like a glitch in the system…” However, Brendan’s extended speech eventually ends.

In the last episode of the three-part task chain, Brendan is taken from his place outside the H8 Megastore for reprogramming. There is an assumption that S.C.S.M. knew too much confidential information about the owner’s marital relationship and told customers about it, so Softsys used the excuse that the car was “too creepy” as a cover to get it off the streets. However, every sentence that S.C.S.M. the utterance was composed using his algorithm, not a script, to answer simply, and that’s what makes Brendan so unique. If a new DLC is released for Cyberpunk 2077 this year, adding such quests would be a great addition.