The funniest hacks ever made

There are many hacking attacks nowadays. Most of them are for the states. This can get a little scary. Still, there are some among them that pop up for funny reasons. For example It’s like putting Bean’s face in the place of the Spanish Prime Minister. Now we have compiled such information in our list. Here are the funniest hacks in history…

The funniest hacking attempts in history

On the website of the Spanish Prime Minister, Mr. bean’s face

Everyone who entered the official website of the Spanish Prime Ministry in 2021 was surprised. Persons replaced the Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez with the British sitcom character Mr. He met Bean. Newspapers had previously likened Rodrigez to the person concerned. Hacker also wanted to make a joke by using this as an opportunity. After a while, officials running the site stated that the attack was caused by a security vulnerability known as cross-site scripting.

The world’s first hacking attack

In 1903, Guglielmo Marconi, known as the ‘father of modern radio’, was ready to showcase his new fashionable telegram. He placed his device, which he would show to the Royal Academy of Sciences, on the edge of a cliff. It was ready to send messages over 300 miles across the airwaves. But the machine at the receiving end of the communication began to vibrate strongly. The decoder spelled out the messages as ‘RATS’ (Rats) before being turned into a random lyric. Then, in a rough way; “There was a young Italian man who tricked the public quite nicely.” said.

Fake announcements broadcast on the news channel

Local news stations in foreign countries often have a system in place for local businesses and organizations to announce closures due to bad weather. In 2004, this setup on North Carolina News 14 was hacked into the news channel by students at North Carolina State University. The issue, caused by a security vulnerability, allowed intruders to forward their own messages to the tape.

Once a message has been confirmed, it can be modified without further interaction by members of the station. This worked well for university students. So it caused them to say mean things via approved messages over the broadcast.

Funny messages of road signs

Road signs play an important role in traffic management. It provides drivers with information about pending obstacles or the duration of the construction project. However, since operators rarely change the system’s password, they are the easiest target for hacking. This led to a number of hacking attacks in the late 2000s, in which pranksters inserted their own messages into the machine. Confused, passers-by saw all sorts of warnings, from jokes to song lyrics to zombies.

Dinosaurs featured on the Vogue website

The hacks discovered in Vogue and Conde Nast in 2013 involved dinosaurs. Entering the famous Konami code on the keyboard while navigating the site caused dinosaurs wearing various hats to appear on the screens. In the meantime, let’s talk about the famous code as a little information. This code consists of the cheats Kazuhisa Hashimoto created for Konami. To date, it has remained unclear who carried out the attack. Some, suspicious of the company employee, set the scene for the incident to remain an easter egg.

