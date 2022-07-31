The friendship of non-player characters of World of Warcraft: Exile’s Reach proves that the war of factions is over

In the Shadowlands 9.2.5 patch, World of Warcraft finally allowed Alliance and Horde players to play together. Now that World of Warcraft is at the alpha testing stage of Dragonflight, players are starting to see how these changes are reflected in the plot, as evidenced by the friendship between a familiar orc and a human NPC.

When Shadowlands first launched in World of Warcraft, a new initial experience was created for regular races and classes called Exile’s Reach. During this experience, Alliance players work with the human Captain Garrick, and Horde players fight alongside the Orc warlord Breka Grimax.

RELATED: World of Warcraft: Slime Cat Mount Finally Appears as a Reward for the 4th Season of Shadowlands

Both of these characters have returned to Dragonflight, and they can be found in a side quest in the Waking Shores zone. However, during the time between Shadowlands and Dragonflight, it seems that these characters fought side by side with each other and became close friends. Alliance and Horde players have access to different versions of the quest, where they work with colleagues from the opposite faction. The interactions themselves are useful. Garrick teaches her son to speak Orcish, and Grimax gives his daughter the honor of being found among the members of the Alliance expedition.

The director of the game World of Warcraft Ion Hazzikostas previously confirmed that the war of factions is really over. Although PvP and war mode are likely to remain forever, Hazzikostas confirmed that this story will not lead to a re-escalation of the conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, as it was in Battle for Azeroth. With friendships like those between Garrick and Grimax now appearing in World of Warcraft, it’s easy to believe that Azeroth is heading towards an era of relative peace between the two factions.

Players are glad that World of Warcraft is abandoning the war of factions. Although the history of Warcraft began with a conflict between orcs and humans, fans are more than willing to postpone the fight after 30 years. The characters from Exile’s Reach have also been incredibly charming and well received, so players are excited to see that they are not only returning, but also leading a newfound peace between the Alliance and the Horde.

Of course, some fans are not very happy with the peace between the Alliance and the Horde. The war of factions has created interesting world states in World of Warcraft over the years, and world PvP has always been one of the most popular, dynamic and unpredictable aspects. However, after years of splitting the community in half both physically and spiritually, even these players have to agree that closing the gap is objectively better for the longevity of World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft is already available on PC. The Dragonflight expansion is due out later this year.