The free version of PES 2021 is now available on PS4

Konami launches eFootball PES 2021 Lite, the free version of its soccer simulator on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Know what it includes and what its limitations are.

Konami takes the step: now available eFootball PES 2021 Lite, the free version of the football simulator on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The company repeats the same line that it had maintained these years ago. This edition offers a small preview of the capabilities of the full game, including online features.

MyClub is the only unrestricted mode. In it you will form your ideal team by opening balls, which vary in value according to the player who touches you. You will be able to play against the CPU or through the network; yes, despite its F2P nature, PlayStation Plus is required in the case of PS4. The Icónico Moment Series promotion, which highlights the exploits of various footballers, will also be available here.

Although you cannot access the Master League, you will be allowed to play friendly matches between a selection of licensed clubs. In local and cooperative matches you will have at your disposal FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus de Turin, Manchester United, Arsenal and FC Bayern München. Skills training is also enabled, as well as Matchday, Online Tournament (limited to a few specifics), and Edit Mode. As for the stadiums, only the Neu Sonne Arena venue will be available in the Start game.

If you take the step to buy it, keep in mind that all myClub data will be transferred to PES 2021 Season Update. There will be no matchmaking issues between Lite and Full version players, as they both share the same servers. It is up to you to decide which one suits your priorities.



