The Free PS Plus Game for September 2022 Gets an Unexpected Update

Indie studio Something We Made has announced an unexpected update for TOEM, which is currently one of the free PlayStation Plus games that subscribers can get for their PS5 consoles. TOEM has joined the PlayStation Plus lineup, celebrating its one-year anniversary, which gives more players than ever the opportunity to try it out. Those who play TOEM on a PS Plus subscription and enjoy the game will be glad to know that it will receive an unexpected update in the near future.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the game, TOEM is a black and white indie game based on photography. TOEM received mostly positive reviews when it first launched in 2021, and it even managed to take home a few awards. While it may not be the biggest free PS Plus game for September 2022 in terms of scale, it is certainly one of the best deals in this month’s lineup.

The developer of Something We Made has announced that the Steam version of TOEM will receive a significant new update on September 16, which will add a completely new region called Basto to the game. The update will appear in the PlayStation 5 and Switch versions of the game “shortly after”, although no specific dates have been announced at the time of writing this article. In any case, Basto is considered to be the largest TOEM region to date, providing players with many new quests and tasks. Those who want to explore Basto on their own will need to complete the story of TOEM and then talk to their grandmother back home.

Fans of the game will be happy to know that in addition to new quests and mini-games, this big TOEM update will also add new PlayStation trophies and Steam achievements that can be unlocked. This is great news for PlayStation trophy hunters with PS Plus, as they will now have more trophies to earn in the game, and they will be able to increase their total trophy score. Of course, it’s unclear when the PlayStation 5 version of the update will be available, so PS Plus subscribers and trophy hunters will have to keep an eye on the news on this front.

For those who do not have a PlayStation console at hand, it should be noted that there is a big discount on Steam for TOEM now. To celebrate the anniversary of TOEM, Something We Made is selling the game with a huge 50% discount on Valve’s digital marketplace. Similar discounts have not been announced for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or Epic Games Store versions of the game, but those with a PS5 can get it completely free if they subscribe to PS Plus Essential.