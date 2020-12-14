The franchise will bring back one of its most iconic villains

In the first decade of The Walking Dead, the group of zombie apocalypse survivors led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) have fought the dead and fearing the living.

Including the Governor of Woodbury (David Morrissey), the Terminus cannibal Gareth (Andrew J. West). ), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his saviors, and Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Fur-Wearing Whisperers. They have all died except Negan, and any of them could return to the expanding The Walking Dead universe.

“We’re working on something with one of the great Walking Dead villains of all time, and he’s coming together,” Gimple said during The Walking Dead Holiday Special, which now airs on AMC +.

The Walking Dead has already finished production on “Here’s Negan,” one of six new extended episodes of season 10 that will arrive in early 2021. “Here’s Negan” is inspired by the prequel to the comic of the same name and reveals the never before said origin of Negan.

On the other hand, Hurst, who played the towering Whisperer Beta in seasons 9 and 10 of The Walking Dead, hinted that his character’s origin story came to light in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Gimple’s episodic anthology will bring back dead characters and take place throughout the decade-long apocalypse, telling entirely new stories with characters from the past.

In turn, Gimple could be hinting at the return of the governor, also known as Philip Blake, who terrorized the survivors when they took refuge inside a Georgia prison. Among his many deaths are Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker) and Hershel (Scott Wilson), as well as causing the death of Andrea (Laurie Holden).

Morrissey has repeatedly expressed his willingness to return to the world of The Walking Dead. The actor references unused material from Robert Kirkman and Jay Bonansinga’s series of novels, The Rise of the Governor, The Road to Woodbury and The Fall of the Governor, which tells the rich backstory of the future villain.

“Obviously The Walking Dead comes from a series of Robert Kirkman graphic novels, there are three novels within that: The Rise of the Governor, The Road to Woodbury and The Fall of the Governor, they are brilliant stories,” Morrissey said in a interview during the summer. “If I go back, I would love to come back, on film, to tell those stories.”

He added: “I think there is something to tell. There are stories to tell in those novels that I think are really fascinating.”

All three The Walking Dead Universe shows will return with new episodes in 2021 on AMC.




