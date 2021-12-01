The fourth beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 has arrived!

Apple has released the fourth beta version of macOS Monterey 12.1. The new beta brought some new features.

Apple today released the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after the third beta. Registered developers can download the beta profile of macOS Monterey 12.1 through the Apple Developer Center. Once the appropriate profile is installed, the beta becomes available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS Monterey 12.1 brings SharePlay to Mac devices for the first time. SharePlay has arrived as a new feature that allows you to watch TV, listen to music and play games with your friends and family over FaceTime.

macOS Monterey 12.1 fourth beta brings new features

SharePlay allows any type of application to work with FaceTime. In addition, it ensures that the content is synchronized for all people who are part of the FaceTime call. You can listen to music and access shared playlists through Apple Music. Besides, you can watch synced TV shows and movies together.



Apple designed SharePlay to work with first-party apps like Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music. But there is also an API option for developers. Thus, third-party applications can also use SharePlay, FaceTime features for games and other experiences.

SharePlay is currently available in release versions of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 and tvOS 15.1. That’s why Monterey 12.1 update makes Mac devices compatible with other Apple devices. Monterey has become more stable with this update. Apple announced that the problems experienced in the previous version have been resolved.

macOS Monterey 12.1 fourth beta is available on which devices?

Apple has announced the list of devices that support macOS Monterey 12.1 fourth beta version. The list is as follows:

iMac 2015 and higher

iMac Pro 2017 and higher

Macbook Air 2015 and above

Macbook Pro 2015 and above

Mac Pro 2013 and later models

Mac Mini 2014 and later models

Macbook 2016 and above

