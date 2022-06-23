The fountain of diet Coke and diet Pepsi in Ben Affleck’s Office sent the Internet Crashing

Ben Affleck. Magnus Sandholm/Shutterstock

Playing for both sides. Jennifer Lopez recently reported that Ben Affleck has a soda machine in his office, but his drink options have stirred up the Internet.

The 52-year-old Hustlers star shared a video with the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, in which there was footage of Affleck in his office, where he has his own soda machine. The fountain itself was a bit shocking, but it was the combination of carbonated drinks that sent fans into a tailspin: the vending machine seems to include an unholy union of diet Coke and diet pepsi.

“Ben Affleck has a fountain that pours diet Coke and diet pepsi. This man is a miracle,” wrote one of the surprised users of social networks. Another called the Argo star “THE KING OF CHAOS” for the fact that both brands were in the same car. “This is such a psychopathic act,” another columnist tweeted. “Long live Ben Affleck.”

As Slate pointed out, Coca-Cola and Pepsi products almost never appear in the same vending machine in the wild because each company uses its own carbonated beverage connector. This means that someone put a lot of effort into producing Affleck’s machine, which apparently also includes Mountain Dew flavor (Pepsi brand).

In addition to the fact that it is difficult to install both Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the same machine, fans of carbonated drinks usually prefer one or the other — and the writer of Good Will Hunting has been photographed drinking diet Coke several times. This led Slate to wonder if the diet pepsi fountain was intended for Lopez, who appeared in a soda brand ad in 2005 and also headlined a Pepsi-sponsored show during the Super Bowl halftime in 2020.

Despite a potential soda war brewing in their home, the Grammy nominee and Deep Water actor seems happier than ever after reviving his romance in 2021. In April, the New York native announced that the duo got engaged for the second time after their relationship. Split in January 2004.

“Saturday night at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath) my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” the “Get Right” singer wrote in her newsletter “On the JLo” at the time. “I was completely taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time.”

Before the couple was officially engaged, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that they had already started thinking about how they want their wedding to look. “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate exposition of their love story for their friends and family,” a source said in December 2021. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate but flawless.”