The Founder of This Cryptocurrency Has Resigned! Altcoin Price Is Not Affected!

In crypto money projects, the resignations of the founders greatly spoil the taste of the investors and serious decreases are seen in the price. But this time it was not so. He announced his resignation about 6 hours ago and the price is almost standing still. So which project’s founder resigned? Who is taking over?

Resignation in Zilliqa (ZIL)

According to the plan announced on February 28, 2022, Amrit Kumar, one of the important names of Zilliqa (ZIL), resigned from all his duties in the company. Mr. Kumar made his last Twitter post as head of Zilliqa. He confirmed that he is no longer working for the project.

He also recommended that Zilliqa enthusiasts send all their questions and suggestions to Ben Livshits, CEO of Zilliqa, who is also the head of Zilliqa Research, the R&D arm of the platform.

Zilliqa continues to find buyers at $ 0.052, up 6% at the time of writing.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

The resignation was announced in late February of 2022, along with an updated roadmap for Q1 2022. The roadmap also revealed plans for NFT integrations and rethought investment channels. With the progress of the project, Dr. I will be in charge of Livshits.

Yesterday, Zilliqa announced the launch of Web3 Alliance, a global advisory network. Zilliqa’s Web3 Alliance is set to provide a platform for interaction among advisors, investors, communities and entrepreneurs in crypto. The company also shared details of its recent recruitment initiatives. Anton Agafonov joins Zilliqa as head of new product.

To reaffirm its focus on being a go-to platform for on-chain gamers, Zilliqa has also announced Jack McCutcheon (formerly at Tencent, Newzoo) as the new business development manager for the game. ZIL, which made crypto investors smile in April, started a big rally from $ 0.05 to $ 0.237. The price is back to the levels where it started the rally, but the negative mood in the market makes it difficult to make the same move again.

Bitcoin finds buyers at $ 29,800 at the time of writing. The markets, which recovered for a short time, are starting to turn negative again after the opening of the US stock markets.