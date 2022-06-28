The Fortnite Fix Adds a Week of Ripsaw Launch and More

Fortnite, despite the fact that she turned five years old, remains one of the most popular video games to this day. This is because, in addition to its core gameplay, Fortnite is constantly reviving things with things like new items and in-game events with limited time, and from today, the use of both begins. Fortnite’s latest fix introduces Ripsaw Launcher Launch Week, encouraging players to take advantage of the new multi-purpose weapons.

The popular Battle royale game from Epic Games took place about a month after the start of the 3rd season of Chapter 3. In the season dedicated to the Vibin Summer Festival, Ripsaw Launcher was introduced for the first time last week, although this item was only available in one place on the island. However, there will be many more opportunities for players to find him next week.

From June 28 to July 5, Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher Week will appear almost anywhere on the map. In addition to the usual Chop Shop location, players will be able to find Ripsaw Launchers on the ground, in chests and in boxes with supplies. For those who haven’t tried it yet, Ripsaw Launcher shoots circular saws, gutting buildings and causing damage to players on its way. The saws can be enlarged to increase the distance and speed. The only drawback of this weapon is that its ammunition cannot be replenished, which means that players must shoot wisely.

Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite is produced exceptionally rare and deals 60 units of damage per hit. This is not the only new weapon added from the latest fix, although technically it can be considered a new neighbor. The update confirms rumors that Fortnite is adding fireworks in the form of a flare gun. A seasonal version of the standard rocket launcher (similar to the grenade launcher, grenade launcher, and snowball launcher variants), the fireworks rocket launcher works similarly to its standard form, except that it uses exploding fireworks, which gives the weapon a larger area of action.

Ripsaw Launcher and Flare Gun are not the only trendy weapons temporarily available in Fortnite right now. Players brave enough to take on Darth Vader and his stormtroopers can get their hands on Star Wars weapons, including Vader’s legendary lightsaber and the popular E-11 blaster rifle. While players can sneak up to a randomly landed location to open imperial chests for blasters, defeating an extremely powerful Sith lord is the only way to get a lightsaber.

Fortnite players can take advantage of Ripsaw Launcher Week to help them complete the new Naruto Nindo Challenges, which, although introducing a new wave of Naruto rival skins, unfortunately do not bring back the kunai Paper Bomb.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.