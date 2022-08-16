The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover adds a ton of content and four new skins

Fortnite continues to be the undisputed king of crossovers. The free game has collaborated with almost every aspect of pop culture, from NFL and Marvel to Stranger Things, headlining musical artists and more. The dominance of Fortnite crossovers continues, and the latest update finally launches the long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover.

Epic Games’ hugely popular Battle Royale title is entering the last month or so of its third Chapter 3 season. The final stage of the “Vibin” season confirms the rumors about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover, which has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors over the previous weeks.

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball crossover brings a lot of content from the iconic franchise to the island for the first time. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are four available Dragon Ball skins that come with a lot of gear and seven sets of “Power Unleashed” quests. Completing each set unlocks cosmetic items and Dragon Pearls, and the Shenron Glider is a reward for collecting all seven. Although it’s unclear if the others are on the island, Bulma will be in the newly-appeared Kame House on the eastern edge of the map, ready to sell players some really powerful items.

Two iconic Dragon Ball parts have appeared in Fortnite for players: the legendary Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud. Sticking to the source material, Kamehameha emits a destructive beam of energy, although there seems to be something like the expected launch of an explosion. The other element is Nimbus Cloud, a reliable Goku movement method that seems to be able to function similarly to the airframe redistribution that Fortnite has used in the past. In addition to Bulma, Dragon Ball items will fall from the sky in Capsule Corp. containers.

The Dragon Ball crossover also introduces a new feature called Rival Boards. Taking the place of the usual Fortnite reward boards, the new rival boards will pit players against a “rival” to determine who is stronger on the island. Both players must take part in the battle, which will then show the location of the other on the map. Then the opponents will have five minutes to defeat their opponent and claim victory. Fortnite players will also be able to claim victory in the Power Tournament on August 18, which gives players a chance to earn exclusive cosmetic items.

The Dragon Ball crossover in Fortnite goes beyond just the Battle royale mode. Fans can board a cruise ship to participate in the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival, which will broadcast selected episodes from the Dragon Ball Super series. Similar to the Hidden Leaf Village from the Naruto crossover, the new Dragon Pearl Adventure Island includes iconic Dragon Pearl locations, as well as several themed challenges. The Power Unleashed quests and Dragon Ball content are only available until August 30th, which means some players should use instant transfer to get to their PC or console and start increasing their power.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, mobile devices, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.