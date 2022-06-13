The former Yellowstone star talks about the “possibility” that his villain might return, and it Sounds Pretty Convincing

With so much of the Yellowstone universe yet to be revealed in future seasons and spin-offs spanning various eras, fans are eager to get out of this mini-drought to see where the Dutton family members’ stories go next. The latest Season 5 update revealed some key cast additions and promotions: Jackie Weaver’s Caroline Warner confirmed her return for what was supposed to be an explosive battle with Kelly Reilly and Beth and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. But the former antagonist of the series hinted that his work on the series may not be as dead as viewers assumed.

Back in the second season of Yellowstone, John Dutton faced a threat from brothers Malcolm and Teal Beck, portrayed respectively by Neil McDonough and Terry Serpico. They were behind some really heinous acts in their attempts to intimidate the Dutton family, with the most egregious being the beating of Beth and the attempted rape. (Not that any of her attackers lived to talk about it.) And while fans have long regarded both brothers as former death threats, McDonough teased the possibility of Malcolm Beck returning at some point in the future. Here’s how the actor said it in an interview with TV Insider when his character’s “death” was mentioned:

Am I dead? Me? I’m not sure about that. We talked about how we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always such a possibility. My brother will definitely not come back, but there is a possibility.

Considering the fact that Neil McDonough is a very practical, smart and practical guy, and he’s not one of those interviewees who are usually known for insincerely stirring up fan excitement, I can’t help but feel that there might actually be something to this. The actor has certainly been killed once or twice in his career. Of course, this is the same actor who portrayed Damien Dark in The CW series Arrowverse, where actors are 100% known for hiding the fates of characters even after they are clearly dead. So maybe in this case some of those interview instincts surfaced.

And, as fans may remember, although Casey somewhat regretfully put an end to Teal while he was in the toilet, Malcolm’s supposed demise was not so specific. In the emotional finale of the second season, when the Yellowstone team ambushed a militia camp trying to find the kidnapped Tate, John fired a shotgun three times at Malcolm as he tried to escape. And although the criminal seemed to be comfortably settled at death’s door, John left with the intention of forcing his enemy to die alone, even though he said he would call an ambulance for him. Considering that the 3rd season has not opened. in any dialogue implying that the corpse of Neil McDonough’s character was thrown across the Montana border, there is a relatively small chance that Malcolm survived this ordeal and somehow found his way to safety.

Nevertheless, it should be assumed that someone from the power circles should have realized that Malcolm Beck was not marked in the queue of corpses collected at the site. Or, if everyone knew he was still alive, it would be very strange if John, Casey and the others never mentioned the dude’s name again. Especially during the “Who can we blame the most?” phase after the final attacks of the third season.

So while I don’t necessarily believe with all my heart and soul that Neil McDonough will return to Yellowstone as Malcolm Beck, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that Caroline Warner has been keeping him alive for the past few years. in a tank with bacta Market Equities in the style of Darth Vader. Who doesn’t want to see McDonough brandishing a lightsaber?

