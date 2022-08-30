The former WWE star was reportedly arrested twice last week

Last week it was an unsuccessful seven-day stretch for former WWE star Velveteen Dream.

According to TMZ Sports, 27-year-old Patrick Clark was arrested on August 20 in Orlando on charges of battery and trespassing and was reportedly arrested again just six days later.

It is unclear what the wrestler was accused of at the moment, but records show that his legal team declared their innocence when charging him.

Clark broke into WWE in 2015, starring in the NXT series.

His popularity skyrocketed in 2017 when he earned the nickname Velveteen Dream and won the 2019 North American Championship. However, accusations in 2020 that he sent indecent photos to underage children eventually nullified his career at World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE fired him in 2021, but he’s been trying to come back ever since.