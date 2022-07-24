The Former NFL Veteran Has an Amazing Team for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s sweepstakes are about to heat up to the limit.

Garoppolo’s agents were given permission to exchange, as he is now healthy and in training camp. Garoppolo was recovering from shoulder surgery in the offseason, which sidelined him for a while.

Despite the fact that he is healthy, it may not be easy to find a mate for him. Most teams (with the exception of Seattle) are set up for quarterbacks at the beginning of the season.

However, former NFL player Sean O’Hara believes Garoppolo will be a great fit for the Dolphins, even though they have Tua Tagovailoa ready to start.

“If I’m Jimmy G, I’m looking at Miami,” O’Hara said on the NFL Network (first transcribed by NESN). “If I keep a notebook somewhere and don’t play right away, give me a place where I can go to a nice restaurant, I have a nice little nightlife. For Jimmy G to go to Miami and reunite with Mike McDaniel, the one he knows, I say “mid-August” over and over again. Not only from a physical point of view, but also from a quarterback’s point of view.”

Despite the fact that O’Hara is making some strong points, the Dolphins are most likely not going to do it. Tagovailoa is going to start this season, and Teddy Bridgewater is a very capable understudy.

The 49ers will have to look elsewhere when it comes to trading Garoppolo.