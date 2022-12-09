The Former Head of Arsenal and Borussia Did Not Negotiate The Role of Liverpool’s Sporting Director.

After statements that the former head of Arsenal and Borussia Sven Mislintat could take the position of Liverpool’s sports director, “there were no negotiations.”

This, according to German journalist Christian Falk, who, in a conversation with Empire of the Kop, suggested that the club was used to increase the authority of the Mislintat.

A little less than two weeks ago, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg touted the 50-year-old footballer as a possible successor to Julian Ward after his departure from Stuttgart.

It was a questionable connection, given the failure of Mislintat in a similar position at Arsenal, but it also made sense, since he has a strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

However, despite having worked with Klopp as Dortmund’s chief scout for more than seven years, Falk claims there have been “no negotiations” when it comes to the German’s move to Liverpool.

“We heard that there were no negotiations with Liverpool. There was a little contact, but we heard that no, he is not your next sports director,” explained Falk.

“It’s always good for him, you know. Now he is looking for a job, and if you are connected with Liverpool, you have a better chance of the next negotiations.

“But we have heard that at the moment there are no negotiations that are really close, and if there are no more, this will not happen.”

Although Falk is not a specific source when it comes to Liverpool, it goes without saying that his assessment of the Mislintat is accurate.

The search for a replacement for Ward continues, although it is complicated by the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club and the owners of Fenway Sports Group.

But the process is likely to be led by chief executive Billy Hogan, who has taken over from FSG president Mike Gordon as he focuses on attracting investment.

Hogan and his team will talk to several candidates, and there is a chance that Mislintat will surface in the negotiations, but his reputation, especially in England, is not the strongest.

Mislintat spent just over a year as head of recruitment at Arsenal, signing eight players: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Dinos Mavropanos, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Genduzi and Stefan Lichtsteiner.

None of these players are currently part of Mikel Arteta’s main team.