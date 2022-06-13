The former developer of Fable talks about the Victorian setting of Tin Hearts, a variety of levels and much more

Adventures and puzzles go hand in hand with any genre of video games, perhaps making the adventure puzzle game one of the most classic forms of games. It’s a genre that’s not going anywhere, that’s for sure. Tin Hearts is a new puzzle adventure game that will be released on all major platforms, including virtual reality, later this year.

It tells the story of the inventor Albert Butterworth in the image of his toy soldiers. The developer of Tin Hearts, Rogue Sun, consists of former Lionhead developers who worked on Fable, and along with the new trailer, as shown below, fans can check out the demo version of the game as part of Steam Next Fest.

Game Rant was recently able to talk to creative director Kostas Zarifis, who discussed several elements featured in the trailer, Rogue Sun’s approach to gameplay, storytelling, and more. The following transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: What can you tell me about this trailer? What was the main idea in it?

One thing with Tin Hearts is how incredibly diverse they are. Throughout the experience, there is a huge variety of settings, mechanics, emotional tone, plot and character development… At first glance, it’s easy to overlook this in the game — it’s very easy to think of the game as a lemming clone. So we wanted to put together a trailer that breaks expectations and tries to convey this huge variety. Moreover, since the previous trailer focuses more on the theme of handmade/woodworking, we wanted to tease the head of the industry/steampunk in the game a little. It was from these ideas that this new trailer was born.

Q: Are there any secrets hidden in the trailer, or something that players may not fully understand until they play the game?

100%! We really love a bit of mystery and arouse the curiosity of our audience, whether it’s the games themselves or promotional materials for them. We enjoyed reading all the theories that were circulating around the first trailer as to what the game might be or where the story would go, and we can’t wait to do the same again with this trailer, especially considering it’s even more dynamic and interesting in nature!

Q: Which parts of this new trailer do you like the most?

Oh, I like so much about it, I’m very proud of what the team managed to do, because this is something that we actually created entirely on our own using content from the game. It really serves the original vision perfectly. If I had to choose one scene, it would be the final frame, the confrontation of the spiders.

Q: What players should know about Albert J. Butterworth getting ready for the game?

I really don’t like spoilers, so the less the better, haha! In all of our characters, we try more than anything to convey their humanity… the spark that makes them tick, their passion, their drive, but also their flaws. The best stories are those in which we can see a part of ourselves in the characters we travel with, and none of us are perfect, but we all have traits to celebrate and be proud of. Albert is no different, and although his story takes place in an alternative Victorian universe, we tried to hide a related and modern allegory in it. One that will hopefully stay with you long after you finish the game.

Q: How do toy soldiers affect the story of Butterworth and his family?

Again, without going into too many spoilers, what’s interesting and perhaps somewhat surprising about soldiers is that they’re not particularly special. There is a lot of symbolism in the game, toys, and the world. The same is true for soldiers, so if there’s one thing they’re special about, it’s that the concept they symbolize is potentially somewhat more ubiquitous in Albert’s history and personality than some of the other themes that are present. But they, like most game mechanics, are primarily a means of gameplay. As much as we love telling stories, our mantra is that gameplay is the main thing. Fortunately, our team is very adept at creating a world and narrative in which you can immerse yourself in a game that is fun to play.

Q: Why does “Tin Hearts” take place in a magical alternate timeline of the Victorian universe?

As I said, we start all our projects with an attempt to answer the question “what game would be fun to play?”. And, of course, we may have a rough topic to explore this question, but first of all we are looking at the gameplay and the fun aspect in itself. As part of the study of this topic sometimes organically arises. As soon as we have a funny prototype with a free theme, we try to answer the question “Why?”. Why are you running toy soldiers? Why is it a nostalgic workshop in which they exist? Who is their creator? What are his or her motivations/aspirations/imperfections?