The forgotten nickname Venom is the most painful feature of the 90s in it

Giving a hero or villain a nickname is always quite difficult, but in Venom’s case, his forgotten nickname was both painful from the 90s and terrible. In The Amazing Spider-Man #394 from Marvel Comics, the antihero symbiote can be seen on the cover dedicated to Spider-Man’s parents, Richard and Mary Parker. However, the choice of a nickname leaves much to be desired, as in the slogan Ben is referred to as “V-Man”. It’s easy to see why this nickname is a thing of the past.

The 90s were a strange time for comics. The era brought the EXTREME attitude of several promising creatives, including Rob Lifeld, Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane, where muscle, huge weapons and harsh stories prevailed. While this period has led to some incredible creations and innovations in the industry, it has been bogged down by trends and publicity stunts that have become badly outdated over time. One of these trends was to give books and characters a new attitude, appearance and nicknames. For Venom, this meant the short nickname V-Man.

In The Amazing Spider-Man #374 by David Michelini, Mark Bagley, Randy Emberlin, Bob Sharen and Steve Dutro, the Marvel Comics story centers on Venom attacking Spider-Man’s parents, who mysteriously returned after somehow disappearing forever. Before Venom and Peter Parker came to an understanding, and the anti-hero symbiote took a less villainous path, Eddie Brock sought to kill Spider-Man and hurt him in any way possible. So, what better way to tease a potential conflict with Venom attacking Peter’s parents? While Bagley and Emberlin’s cover was great, as Venom looks menacing, the tagline gave the villain an unfortunate, and now forgotten, nickname of the 90s: V-Man.

If you’re wondering if V-Man is stuck in the image of a villain turned antihero, the answer is an emphatic no. The forgotten V-Man seemed to be Marvel’s attempt to give Venom an EXTREME nickname, but in the end, it just didn’t fit the character—and that’s without considering the potential innuendo of the nickname. Fortunately, Marvel landed on a Deadly Defender nicknamed Venom in the same month of the 90s after the miniseries of the same name, which is a much more appropriate nickname for the symbiote villain.

In retrospect, Marvel Comics probably just threw a few nicknames at the wall and hoped that one of them would take root, which eventually happened with the Deadly Defender. However, Venom’s forgotten nickname V-Man remains a hilarious footnote in the character’s story. Despite the fact that this character was one of the few examples of a superhero/villain whose stories were mostly good in that era, Venom’s nickname V-Man was too 90 for him.