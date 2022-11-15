The Foreigner Announced The First Stage of The Farewell Tour For 2023

Adherents of classic rock Foreigner have announced the start of their farewell tour, naming several concerts in North America for 2023.

The tour is scheduled to begin on July 6 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia. It will take place across the United States in July and August and will end on September 3 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Canadian rockers Loverboy (known as Working For The Weekend) will be supporting the show. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 18).

According to Billboard, the North American tour will be just one leg of a long farewell tour that Foreigner intend to conduct before announcing their departure. Other concerts in North America and abroad will be announced, and the band is reportedly planning to tour until the end of 2024.

Currently, Foreigner consists of founding member Mick Jones, as well as bassist Jeff Pilson, vocalist Kelly Hansen, keyboardist Michael Blustein, guitarists Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado, as well as drummer Chris Fraser. Jones is the only remaining member of the original line-up of the band who stayed in the band, and everyone else joined in 2004 or later.

“Many years ago I wrote a song called “Feels Like The First Time”, and today we are starting the last world tour. We will present a show that I know will generate the same enthusiasm as our very first performances,” Jones said in a statement.

“The tour will start this summer in America, and we hope to visit all the places where we have performed over the past few years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the band’s journey, I know that our concerts will delight audiences everywhere.”

The band Foreigner was formed in New York in 1976 by Jones along with former King Crimson member Ian McDonald, vocalist Lou Gramm and others. Their self-titled album was released the following year, spawning hits such as “Feels Like The First Time” and “Cold As Ice”. They enjoyed continued success in the late seventies and early eighties, with hits such as “Hot Blooded”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, “I Want To Know What Love Is” and others.

Gramm left the band in 2003, but has appeared with the band from time to time as a special guest in recent years. McDonald, who left the band in 1980, also made several cameo appearances before his death in February.

Foreigner’s 2023 North American farewell tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 6 – Alpharetta GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday 8 – West Palm Beach FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sunday 9th – Tampa FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday 11 – Nashville TN, Ascend Amphitheatre

Friday 14 – Rogers AR, Walmart AMP

Tuesday 18 – Kansas City MO, Starlight Theatre

Wednesday 19 – St. Louis MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday 21 – Indianapolis IN, Ruoff Music Center

Saturday 22 – Tinley Park IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Monday 24 – Cleveland OH, Blossom Music Center

Tuesday 25 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage

Friday 28 – Darien Center NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday 29 – Burgettstown PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

AUGUST

Tuesday 1 – Saratoga Springs NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday 2 – Wantagh NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Friday 4 – Gilford NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday 5 – Mansfield MA, Xfinity Center

Tuesday 8 – Raleigh NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wednesday 9 – Charlotte NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Friday 11 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday 12 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday 14 – Austin TX, Moody Center

Wednesday 16 – Denver CO, Ball Arena

Friday 18 – Salt Lake City UT, USANA Amphitheater

Sunday 20 – Phoenix AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Monday 21 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheater

Wednesday 23 – Wheatland CA, Toyota Amphitheater

Thursday 24 – Mountain View CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday 30 – Detroit MI, Pine Knob Music Theater

SEPTEMBER

Friday 1 – Uncasville CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday 2 – Syracuse NY, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sunday 3 – Holmdel NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center