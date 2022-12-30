To catch up this week, The Forbidden Marriage shared funny behind-the-scenes photos of its stars on set!

The romantic drama “The Forbidden Marriage”, based on the web novel of the same name, starring Kim Young Dae as King Yi Heon, who falls into deep despair after the death of his wife and eventually bans marriages in his kingdom. Seven years after losing his wife (played by Kim Min-joo), who was then the crown Princess, he meets a con artist named Seo Ran (Park Joo-hyun), who claims that she may be possessed by the spirit of the late princess. .

Due to the 2022 MBC Drama Awards ceremony, which will take place on December 30, and the 2022 MBC Music Festival, which will take place on December 31, “Forbidden Marriage” will not be broadcast this week. Instead, the drama will return with episodes 7 and 8 next week, on January 6 and 7.

Spoilers

With the development of a new love line after So Rang pushed Lee Shin Won (Kim Woo Seok) away and began expressing her feelings for Yi Hong, the plot in “Forbidden Marriage” becomes more complicated as the love triangle heats up and plots to destroy Yi Heon. Continue. The dramatic tension reached its climax when they found So Rang covered in wounds and blood after she was abducted and tied up in a torture chamber in the last episode.

In the newly released behind-the-scenes photos, Park Ju Hyun is smiling brightly even when she is in the air in the wires, portraying So Rang, who tried to escape after being caught cheating. From professionally watching her play in one photo to charmingly creating a heart in another, Park Ju Hyun has as much charm behind the screen as her character in the drama.

In one photo, Kim Young-dae shyly looks into the camera, making a V sign, which is in stark contrast to his dignity and untouchability of the powerful king in the drama. However, as soon as the director says “Action” and the camera switches again, Kim Young-dae quickly masterfully plunges into what is happening, not allowing the audience to take their eyes off him.

Meanwhile, whether on camera or off-camera, Kim Woo Seok always exudes a warm and sweet aura. Trying her best to bring a higher level of perfection to her role, Kim Woo Seok always carefully looks after herself during filming. The friendly chemistry of the trio creates a bright atmosphere on the set, which is well conveyed in the photos.

The production team noted: “The Forbidden Marriage” has just gone half way. So Rang, Yi Heon and Lee Shin Won will express their growing feelings for each other in their own way, and in the following episodes they will present both excitement and tension. Please look forward to unexpected twists and the story that will unfold in the future.”

The next episode of “The Forbidden Marriage” will air on January 6 at 21:50 Korean time. kst.