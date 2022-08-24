The football world’s Reaction to the death of a Hall of Fame Quarterback

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson had died.

According to a statement from his family, Dawson was placed in hospice care late last week and passed away earlier this week. He was 87 years old.

Shortly after the news broke, the football world took to social media to remember the legendary quarterback. Naturally, his photo from the Super Bowl, where he held a cigarette in his hand and a mural next to it, began to go around in circles again.

“Rest in peace Len Dawson, former AFL MVP quarterback, NFL Man of the Year and subject of the greatest Super Bowl photo of all time,” said reporter Dan Wetzel.

“Rest in peace, Len Dawson. One of the best in Kansas City on the field, in broadcasting and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife Linda, his family and the many friends he has made over a lifetime,” said the mayor of Kansas City.

Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home the Super Bowl IV MVP award in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and received the Pete Rozelle Radio and Television Award in 2012.