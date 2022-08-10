The football world’s Reaction to Sam Hartman’s Tough News

On Wednesday morning, the Wake Forest football team announced that star quarterback Sam Hartman was out indefinitely.

After Tuesday’s practice, Hartman sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football. Details about the state of health were not disclosed.

“Tuesday was a disappointing day, but I am very grateful to our medical staff, as well as Doctors Chris Miles and Niles Fleet, for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in a statement released by the school. “I am looking forward to starting this rehabilitation process and I am very grateful for the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Fans are devastated by this news, but hope for a quick recovery.

“Dude… best wishes to Sam Hartman. I hope to see him healthy and on the field soon,” said Bill Connelly of ESPN.

“I haven’t seen many guys more thoughtful, passionate and insightful than Sam Hartman. I really hope he can get back to what he loves soon,” said football reporter David Hale.

Hartman, who spent three years in the starting lineup, had a breakout season in 2021 when he led Wake to the ACC Atlantic Division title. He also helped the team to a victory over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl, throwing for 4,228 yards and making 50 touchdowns for the year.