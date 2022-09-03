The football World’s Reaction to Jess Sims’ College GameDay Debut

ESPN’s new season of “College GameDay” meant a couple of debuts on Saturday.

Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel performed regularly for the first time in Columbus, Ohio. And the fans seemed to really like what they got from the famous Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including a very meme-capable outfit here).

“And with the eighth pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, selected by the Milwaukee Bucks, Jess Sims. Peloton,” commented one of the users.

“Catch Jess Sims and me on College GameDay,” OSU’s Brutus Buckeye tweeted.

“…it is a great honor for me to be on your team!!!” Sims responded to partner Kirk Herbstreit.

“Jess Sims and Pete Thamel are phenomenal additions to College GameDay,— said Matt Gorman.

Sims will be part of the College GameDay team until the end of the 2022-2023 season.